Graeme McDowell fires his way into contention at Dutch Open on return from injury

Graeme McDowell has shot his way into contention at the European Tour’s Dutch Open.

The 42-year-old carded an impressive six under par second round 66 to make his way inside the top ten and within five shots of the lead after Friday’s morning session.

McDowell traded an opening birdie for his only drop shot of the day at the second but kicked on with six birdies over his next 16 holes to finsh in a tie for eighth as he left the course.

The European Ryder Cup captain is set to travel to Whistling Straits as soon as he finishes this weekend’s event but will now have to do so on Sunday, assured to make the cut after such an impressive second round.

McDowell is playing in his first event since July’s Scottish Open as he took nine weeks out to recover from a forearm injury.

“It is always tough to sit out the middle of the summer when there is so much going on, but I felt like it was a commitment for the next five to ten years of my career, where I need to stay healthy,” he said earlier this week.

“It is more about the mental side of things now for me going into my 40s, I need to be there in the right frame of mind to compete, and those couple of months helped me.”

Before that break, he had missed nine of 14 cuts this year and that form couple with his prolonged pause means he has dropped to 225th in the world.

That will get a boost come Monday morning.

After the morning starters, Kristoffer Broberg was the clubhouse leader, who is fighting for his 2022 European Tour card. He shot a course record eight under par 64 on Friday to reach -12 for the week.

Dubliner Niall Kearney, who had the lead after day one, shot a second round 69 to reach -10.