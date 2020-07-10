Graeme McDowell in contention after impressive first round at Workday Charity Open

Graeme McDowell and Ken Comboy are back in action after the caddie tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago.

Graeme McDowell swung back into form to put himself into contention after the opening round of the Workday Charity Open on Thursday.

The world number 49 has missed both cuts in the two tournaments he has played since the PGA Tour's return last month.

He then opted to withdraw from the Travelers Championship after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for the coronavirus.

After also sitting out last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, McDowell returned with a four under par 68 at Muirfield Village, which will also host next week's Memorial tournament.

Starting on the tenth, McDowell made the turn in two under par after picking up shots in three of his first six holes only to hand one back after a poor drive at the 18th, his ninth hole of the day.

That was to be one of only three missed greens on an accurate day for McDowell. Another came two holes later when another drive leaked right, this time into the water hazard, ultimately costing a double bogey six.

He responded in fine fashion with a bounce back birdie on the short par four third before picking up three in a row from the fifth to the seventh to get into the clubhouse on four under par.

McDowell tees off his second round at 1.07pm BST.

Just a shot further back is Open champion Shane Lowry, who carded four birdies and an eagle on his way to a three-under-par 69