Graeme McDowell says LIV Golf split ‘out of control’ but friendship with McIlroy intact

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell of Europe celebrate winning the Ryder Cup at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 28, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell has expressed regret about attempting to answer “unanswerable” questions about the Saudi backed LIV Golf tournament as he insists his friendship with Rory McIlroy is unharmed.

The 43-year-old responded to awkward questions from reporters prior to the inaugural event in St Albans which prompted fierce criticism and even online death threats.

Four months after dismissing the link between LIV and Saudi Arabia’s appalling human rights record as “tenuous”, McDowell admitted he should have handled the situation a lot differently.

“You know hindsight is 20:20,” he told the Times.

"If I could go back to London all over again, I would have said a lot less than I did.

“We were the first guys in and I was representing [LIV] who were believing in me to say the right things.

“Looking back, I tried to answer questions that were unanswerable — the Saudi stuff.

“It didn’t matter what I said or what logic I tried to apply, I realise now that no one cared, they were so focused on the negativity."

During the tense press conference in June, which saw him attempt to justify his decision to join the breakaway tour, McDowell trumpeted the line of "not being a politician" as he claimed he was trying to "grow the game of golf".

The former US Open champion said all he achieved was to ensure he remained under a very bright spotlight which has impacted his performance on the course.

“It took me a couple of months to deal with what happened,” he said.

“There’s no doubt it was very, very hard to be in the moment, to be present, and that’s just my personality.

“I haven’t played the way I wanted because I haven’t dealt well with the noise.”

The Portrush golfer backed Saudi Arabia, despite saying how the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a "situation" that was "reprehensible".

He also backed LIV Golf to take off once the "smear campaign" was over.

Now the participant in the $50m team championship in Miami admits certain aspects of the tournament format felt “contrived” but remains convinced it has a bright future.

“I think in the beginning, I thought we may have to be patient for 18 months and if we build it, they will come,” he said.

“As one of the early adopters, there was always going to be that little niggling doubt at the back of the mind, but it’s hard not to say it’s been successful despite all the noise, the negativity.

“It’s got better as the weeks have gone on and guys are really buying into it. I’m happy with what the future holds.”

McDowell admitted that his legacy which encompasses 16 professional wins over the past two decades has been tarnished.

It includes his famous triumph at Pebble Beach and his outstanding Ryder Cup record.

It comes after Rory McIlroy criticised former European colleagues such as Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell for potentially jeopardising their future in the biennial competition.

McIlroy expressed his fears that the split in golf is “irreparable”.

McDowell conceded his allegiance to the controversial tournament has likely cost him any chance of being able to captain the European side.

While he told the publication “a lot of things can happen” he acknowledged it is “very difficult [to see a way back]”.

But McDowell insisted his friendships with people like Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are still intact with “no personal animosity” as a result of them “rowing their own canoe".

“They’re great players and I respect them both," he added.

However McDowell posed some troubling questions of his own during the interview.

“How do we all get back in a room and play as a 12?” he asked.

"Does that ever happen again?

"I really don’t know.

"It’s unfortunate that it’s got so out of control.

"There’s a lot of very muddy water under the bridge and there’s a lot to do to create a cohesive global golf environment again.”

McDowell expressed doubt over whether that can be achieved before he retires from competitive golf in the next two or three years.

Overall he remains hopeful that the damage to his reputation will not overshadow everything he has achieved in his career.

“I believe in my heart that ‘legacy’ is not what a bunch of keyboard warriors on social media think about me,” he continued.

“The people in golf will hopefully always respect me and this is short-term noise, this will not continue for ever. ‘Legacy’ is one of those words that’s like, what does it mean?”

McDowell suggested the term is for people more important than he is as he concluded with another haunting question of his own.

"The people that know me, know I haven’t changed as a person,” he said.

"Just because I’ve chosen a different path doesn’t change who I am or what I’ve done, right?"