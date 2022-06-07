Graeme McDowell stunned into silence by Saudi Arabia ‘oppression’ question after defending LIV Golf participation

Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell was left silenced after fielding questions about the human rights record of Saudi Arabia during a press conference for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

McDowell joined other golfers in front of the media for the Saudi-backed LIV Tour and admitted the tournament has been “incredibly polarising” and defended his participation by claiming golf is a “force for good in the world”.

Commenting on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi he called it “reprehensible” and suggested Saudi Arabia was using the game of golf as a “way for them to get to where they want to be”.

He said he was “proud” to help the country on its “journey”.

McDowell and other golfers have faced criticism for their participation in the tournament, with the Portrush man criticised by Amnesty International last week who called on him to “speak out” about “human rights abuses” in the country.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, McDowell said: “I mentioned it earlier, this has been incredibly polarising. I think we all agree up here, like the Khashoggi situation, that was reprehensible.

“No one is going to argue that fact. We are golfers. Speaking personally, I think golf is a force for good in the world.

“I just try to be a great role model for kids. I know what the game of golf has taught me. I love using the game of golf as something to help grow around the world.

“We are not politicians, we are professional golfers. If Saudi Arabia want to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be and they have the resources to accelerate that experience I think we are proud to help them on that journey.”

At one point, the golfers on the panel are stunned into silence when a journalist asks them how the “journey” McDowell referred to, helped “the women oppressed in Saudi Arabia, the migrant groups, the LGBTQ individuals who are criminalised... and those being bombed in Yemen”.

Responding after the silence, McDowell said it was a “really hard question to get into”.

“I mean I wish I had the ability to be able to have that conversation with you,” he added.

“I think as golfers if we tried to cure the geopolitical situations of every country we wouldn’t play a lot of golf it is a really hard question to answer.

“We are just here to focus on the golf and what it does globally for the role models we are. It is a really hard question to get into.”

In response to Mr McDowell’s comments, Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty International said questions over Saudi-Arabia’s human rights record are not going to be “sportswashed away”.

“Graeme McDowell and other golfers intending to play at the Centurion Club this week seem to have no meaningful answer to questions about human rights, yet are happy to take Saudi money for this blatant exercise in sportswashing,” he said.

“You don’t have to be a politician or a human rights campaigner to make your voice heard on behalf of the oppressed.

“People have a right to expect more from high-profile sporting figures and we’re urging all golfers at the LIV Golf Invitational to speak out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.”