Graeme McDowell suffers last-hole agony in bid to qualify for the US Open

Graeme McDowell has missed out on a spot in the US Open

Graeme McDowell missed out on a place in a five-way Play-Off for a spot in the US Open by one shot at a qualifying tournament in Dallas, Texas.

The former champion, who won at Pebble Beach in 2010, was competing at the 36-hole local qualifier at Bent Tree Country Club and the Northwood Club and had been on course to be involved in a shoot-out for the final two places at next month’s Major in Los Angeles.

However, the 43-year-old suffered the agony of playing his final 11 holes in three over par, including three-putting his final hole at Northwood to finish one shot outside the cut mark for the Play-Off in a share of 12th place.

McDowell hasn’t played in a Major since the 2020 US Open, when his 10-year exemption for winning the tournament expired, and has tumbled to 464th in the world rankings since joining LIV Golf.

Fellow LIV player Sergio Garcia did qualify, however, his back-to-back rounds of 66 at the same qualifier good for tied-fourth at nine under par and a place at Los Angeles Country Club, where Rory McIlroy and Malone amateur Matt McClean will fly the Northern Irish flag.

“I played well and I knew what I needed. I didn’t want to be in a Play-Off. I’ve done that before. It’s pretty scary,” said Garcia, who missed out on last week’s PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open starts today at the Hermitage in Co Dublin, where Banbridge’s Jim Carvill leads a healthy Northern Irish contingent in bid of glory.

Castlerock’s David Mulholland and Mourne’s Noel Crawford are also among the Ulster-based contenders, with Sunningdale duo Tom Etridge and Rupert Kellock and Royal Dornoch’s Allan Cameron leading a host of non-Irish players who have travelled over for the event.