Graeme McDowell was once certain to be European captain, now he has put Ryder Cup future on the line with decision to play in controversial LIV Golf series

In a week where Phil Mickelson publicly addressed his damaging gambling habits for the first time, Graeme McDowell has taken perhaps the biggest gamble of his golfing career by aligning himself with the LIV Golf series.

The controversial new tour gets under way beneath a cloud of negative publicity tomorrow, with the Rathmore man’s comments with regards to its mega-money, ethically questionable Saudi backers the latest in a storm of choppy waters the LIV has had to navigate since its first field was confirmed last week.

McDowell’s comments with regards to the brutality of the Saudi regime should not be overlooked just because he is a golfer and not a politician, as he desperately hopes they will be.

But to look at his involvement from a purely sporting context, while financially he is set to be a lot better off due to the outrageous sums of money on offer — Dustin Johnson is believed to be earning something in the region of $150m (£120m) in appearance fees alone — being paid up front, it’s hard to argue that he is coming out of this any better from a golfing perspective.

For instance, unlike Johnson, he’s holding onto his PGA Tour membership in the hope that they will overturn their decision to come down hard on defectors, but disciplinary action is coming and he may have to turn to the legal route he was hoping to avoid.

But perhaps the most damaging aspect will be his future involvement — or perhaps non-involvement — in the Ryder Cup.

McDowell was involved as a player on four occasions, holed Europe’s winning putt at Celtic Manor in 2010, was vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn in another winning effort at Le Golf National in 2018 and the general consensus was that he was a captain in waiting, potentially as soon as 2027 on home soil at Adare Manor.

Now, that possibility is anything but assured. In order to be involved in the biennial event, a player needs to hold membership of the DP World Tour, which McDowell still does, but the likelihood is the European Committee will not view his participation in the LIV series favourably.

For his part, McDowell was remaining optimistic, saying: “In regards to the Ryder Cup, it’s something I weighed up long and hard before I made the decision to come out here. I hope it doesn’t affect that.

“When you look at the European Tour, the players here have done a great amount for the Ryder Cup product and it would be a shame to see those guys not invited back. Is it healthy for the sport? This tour is designed to be an add-on to the greatest tours in the world.”

That as it may be, McDowell knows that his Ryder Cup destiny is now tied up in LIV Golf. Should this tour take off and be all that it’s advertised to be then it may not matter. But if it doesn’t, then for McDowell to never get a shot at being captain would be a crying shame.

For one of Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup players to never get to lead them into battle himself... let’s hope he’s truly made peace with that possibility.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not play in next week’s US Open but still plans to compete at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next month.

The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds and does not feel ready for the next Major of the year.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods said on Twitter.

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-Am and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”