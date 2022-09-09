Graeme McDowell’s call for a vote on LIV golfers shot down by Rory McIlroy

Golf

Graeme McDowell wants to see players given a vote on whether to allow LIV rebels to compete on the DP World Tour.

McDowell is one of 18 players from the Saudi-funded breakaway competing in the BMW PGA Championship, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found “hard to stomach”.

No play will take place in the event today following the death of the Queen at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced the news yesterday evening and play in the first round at Wentworth was immediately suspended with 30 players on the course.

The course and practice facilities will be closed today, with tournament organisers adding that updates on the resumption of play will be “provided in due course”.

The likes of McDowell, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf event were temporarily stayed on appeal, with the full hearing set for February.

“I don’t care about anything a courtroom suggests, this to me is about DP World Tour members and whether they feel like me and the other big names that are playing LIV Golf can bring any value to this Tour moving forward,” McDowell said.

“If they think that’s something they don’t want, great; let’s get to that decision and move on because the lack of clarity is just not good for anybody.

“I wish I’d have asked the question at the (players) meeting the other night. What is the process? Is there a way to expedite it? Does it have to happen in a court of law?

“Let’s send 326 emails out (the Tour has 326 members) and maybe two videos; one from the LIV players saying we’d love to support this tour eight, 10, 12 times a year and then the other side of it is Keith Pelley’s statement this week.”

McDowell’s suggestion unsurprisingly did not go down well with McIlroy, who said: “At this point with legal things and everything, you just have to go by the book.

“If you’re abiding by the rules and regulations of the tours then by all means you can play, but if you’ve broken rules and regulations, actions have consequences and they’re living with the consequences; well they’re not at the minute, but in February they might.

“It’s mindboggling that it’s gotten to this point, that the future of their golf careers is up to one person [a judge]. It’s crazy. They put themselves in that position.”

McDowell insisted he would not change his decision to join LIV Golf despite the fact it has been so divisive and even said he “did not hate” the idea of foregoing prize money to be allowed to play on the DP World Tour.

“I mean what am I here for this week? I’m here for competitive golf and the world rankings,” he added.

“I don’t typically play for charity much but if it meant I could come and play golf in Europe and give my prize money to charity every week and that made everyone happy, then let’s go.

“It’s a bigger-picture conversation. I just wish there was an easy solution.”

On the course, Tommy Fleetwood shook off seven weeks of rust in style to set the pace in the first round.

Fleetwood carded eight birdies in a flawless opening 64 to lead by one from fellow Englishman Matthew Jordan.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry, who was in the same group as Fleetwood, is two shots off the lead following a bogey-free 66, while Rory McIlroy and defending champion Billy Horschel both shot 68 despite heavy rain showers making conditions difficult.