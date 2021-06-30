Harrington provides gesture of goodwill at Irish Open by offering caddies free drink at hotel bar

A touch of gentleman-like courtesy was brought forward by European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington in the caddies' lounge at this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The three-time Major winner gave thanks to all of the hard-working bag men that have helped across the various tournaments taking place throughout the year by offering them all a free drink at the hotel bar at Mount Juliet.

“We may be a European team but we are a global tour,” read a statement on the Ryder Cup Europe official Twitter account, inviting members of the tour from countries far and wide to avail of this offer.

Harrington rounded off his tweet by stating: “Hopefully we will all be raising another glass after a Ryder Cup victory in September.”

It is a small token of gratitude, but particularly here in Ireland, a pint goes a long way to affirming friendships and creating an atmosphere of jollity and passion amongst the hardcore fans of the sport.

Indeed, Rory McIlroy is quoted as saying that “golf is a game of integrity”, and with gestures such as these it is clear to see why he believes this to be true.

Harrington's generosity is well-documented, with the Irishman a Global Ambassador for Special Olympics and a patron of Irish charity Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF). He actively promotes Lollipop Day, the designated day for oesophageal cancer fundraising in Ireland.

Harrington also raises funds through various events and activities through The Pádraig Harrington Charitable Foundation and is also a Make-A-Wish Ambassador.

“With a wonderful family I feel extremely privileged to be in the position I am. How many of us get paid to do something we love so much?" commented the 49-year-old.

"I do appreciate, however, that there are others who are less fortunate. With this in mind I established the Pádraig Harrington Charitable Foundation. The Foundation will provide financial assistance to deserving beneficiaries throughout Ireland and the rest of the world.”