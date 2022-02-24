‘Hear out the Saudis’: Tony Jacklin calls on Rory McIlroy to rethink ‘dead in the water’ comments on Super League

Tony Jacklin has urged Rory McIlroy to 'think' before he speaks about the Saudi Golf League.

Tony Jacklin has reiterated his call for golf to listen to the Saudi Arabian plans for a new Super Golf League and said Rory McIlroy has jumped the gun in declaring the scheme "dead in the water."

The former Open and US Open champion, who recently revealed he lives on social security in the US, believes players will still find the Saudi millions hard to resist.

"I'd definitely hear out the Saudis," Jacklin told BoyleSports. "Personally, I hope it gets accommodated in some guise.

"I think it's hard to ignore when there is such serious money on the table, as well as certain aspects on how to change the spectacle of golf as entertainment being undeniably attractive."

Phil Mickelson issued a statement on Tuesday, addressing comments he made in an interview about plans for a Saudi-backed golf league to rival the PGA Tour, adding that he "desperately [needs] some time away" from golf.

He told author Alan Shipnuck the Saudi businessmen he was dealing with were "scary m*****f*****s to get involved with" but admitted he was using their interest in launching a rival league as leverage to get players more money from the tour via enhanced media rights.

"The tour has made a big effort since Mickelson's comments, injecting more money into various things,” Jacklin said.

"If Phil was genuinely trying to get the PGA Tour off its backside to do more for the players than they have been doing, then it's potentially a masterstroke, albeit one where he's had to take a reputational hit personally.

"They've already come up with umpteen millions more dollars, so perhaps he was catching their attention. All these things take time to play and I believe we are a long way from the end."

Jacklin also questioned Rory McIlroy's claim that the Saudi Golf League is "dead in the water" now that all ten of the world's top 10, plus Bryson DeChambeau and Shane Lowry have declared their loyalty to the PGA Tour and the status quo.

"Assumption is the mother of all screw-ups, so I would never assume that it was 'dead in the water' like Rory McIlroy said," Jacklin said.

"I think this thing has a long way to go yet. They have signed a lot of very smart people up, whether it's TV execs, rules people, people who deal with commercial entities et cetera.

"We'd be foolish to think it's dead in the water just because a handful of people don't agree with it.

"So many golfers these days are pretty set; they can make their minds up on what they want to without any worries.

"I fully understand someone like Lee Westwood, a bloke in his late forties, seeing a Saudi arrangement attractive.

"So the Saudi tournament has some attractive elements to it, not just the money, but the time element, the matchplay element, the team element.

“All things which might spice the entertainment up around golf. I hope it can create more opportunities and less animosity amongst the game's biggest names.

"Rory is well respected everywhere he goes, he is highly intelligent and speaks from the heart and has a platform to speak his mind in his position as chairman of the Player Advisory Council.

"When he speaks, he has to think first. He does not take things for granted.

"He has firmly come down on the side of the PGA Tour as a man who has always set out to win majors and stay on safe ground, not upset the apple cart, especially with him being close to the commissioner.

"But I would say that as a man worth as much as he is, money is no object for him.

"He has no reason to have his head turned by Saudi Arabia, as he explained in the week, but perhaps he should understand those who do."