Holywood star Tom McKibbin really looking forward to making Irish Open return in September

DP World Tour winner Tom McKibbin says he can’t wait to make his first appearance at the Horizon Irish Open as a professional in September after confirming he will be in the field at The K Club.

The 20-year-old earned his place in the event courtesy of being the leading Irish player at last year’s Irish Challenge on the Challenge Tour, finishing runner-up to England’s Todd Clements at The K Club.

That event was held on Palmer South course, but McKibbin will return to compete on the Palmer North course for this year’s Irish Open, the course which hosted the Ryder Cup in 2006.

McKibbin is hot property at present after becoming the youngest Irish winner on the DP World Tour since Rory McIlroy, triumphing at the Porsche European Open earlier this month.

The 20-year-old will be one of the most popular players in the field in Co Kildare in three months’ time and having played in the event as an amateur at Galgorm in 2020, McKibbin is excited to make his professional bow this year.

“I can’t wait to play the Horizon Irish Open later this year,” said McKibbin.

“Since securing my place after my runner-up finish at the Irish Challenge last year, this is an event I’ve really been looking forward to playing. I made my first appearance in the tournament three years ago but it was during Covid restrictions, so to have the crowds there in full voice will be unforgettable.

“The K Club is a superb venue and I’m excited to play in front of the home crowds again in September.”

McIlroy, who won the tournament last time it was played at The K Club in 2016, headlines a field that also includes former Open champion Shane Lowry, three-time Major champion Pádraig Harrington and two-time PGA Tour winner Séamus Power.

Also in the field will be six-time DP World Tour winner Tyrrell Hatton and defending champion Adrian Meronk for the first of three stagings of the Irish Open at The K Club as part of a multi-year deal that will also see it played on the Palmer North in 2025 and 2027.