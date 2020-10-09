Honours for coach who gave Rory McIlroy break and Translink chief who kept vital services going

A juniors coach who gave Rory McIlroy his first break in golf aged seven has told of his pride after he was honoured with a British Empire Medal.

Eddie Harper, from Belfast, admitted the future four-time major winner to Holywood Golf Club three years early after he promised to obey the rules and not cause any annoyance.

He interviewed McIlroy for early entry into the club when the normal admission age was 10.

Mr Harper recalled: "He assured me he knew all the rules of golf and would not annoy people."

The club changed its rules to take him in. McIlroy started with a handicap of 18 but that quickly dropped and he enrolled in elite golf schools like those run by Darren Clarke and Nick Faldo.

McIlroy donated signed caps for Mr Harper's charity endeavours, and a video message from him was played at the coach's retirement event after more than three decades with the club last year.

Mr Harper said he could not believe the honour he had received.

"I was very pleased and surprised when I got a phone call from the Cabinet Office," he said.

"My wife was in the background asking if this was a hoax.

"I hope a number of people at the club regard it positively when they see it and say well done."

Also honoured is a bus driver who journeyed through the ranks to oversee the entire fleet.

Brian Montgomery

Brian Montgomery, from Bangor, receives a British Empire Medal in recognition of his services to transport here during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Montgomery said he was "thrilled to bits" at the recognition and paid tribute to his colleagues at Translink.

He said: "I'm very happy about it and very proud of the fact that the entire department is being recognised through me.

"I'm proud of the whole team. Anything that I do, anything that I'm able to do can only be done with the assistance and help of the team that I have about me. I wouldn't be where I am without them."

Mr Montgomery started life as a bus driver with Translink 34 years ago and quickly rose through the ranks, most recently being appointed metro systems and performance manager.

With responsibility for overseeing operations in the entire greater Belfast area, Brian was tasked with ensuring services were maintained to support frontline workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: "During lockdown our services were essential for the frontline workers and NHS staff.

"All of our staff, drivers, office workers, cleaners and inspectors, all staff with underlying issues all had to be considered and looked after in a very short space of time.

"At the same time, keeping services running was also very important for the frontline staff that needed to get to their work."

St John Ambulance volunteer Adrian Petticrew, from Banbridge, said he wants his OBE to shine a light on the work of all his colleagues.

"I was just performing the role I do within St John, a very very pleasant surprise," he said.

Mr Petticrew, the regional NHS liaison officer for St John Ambulance, said as he was told of his OBE he thought of a colleague in Wales, Gerallt Davies, who died with Covid-19 in April, months after being honoured with an MBE.

"I feel very humble about the whole thing, I see people working in ICU departments coming out with the red marks on their face from the masks," he said.

"I stood at my door clapping and cheering for the NHS every week."