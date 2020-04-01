How hitting rock bottom at Royal Portrush helped fire Rory McIlroy back to world number one

Rory McIlroy made an eight on his opening hole of The Open at Royal Portrush.

When your dreams are ruthlessly smashed in pieces in front of a worldwide audience, you haven't really got anything left to lose.

It was this realisation, Rory McIlroy says, that ultimately led to his return to golf's world number one raking.

The Holywood man had made little secret of the fact that last year's Open Championship, returning to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951, was potentially the most significant of his entire career.

And yet it was all over before it ever really begun.

His nerve-jangling opening tee-shot careered out of bounds, resulting in a quadruple bogey eight and, ultimately, a disastrous eight over par first round 79.

Since he opened his eyes the following morning, he's been a new Rory McIlroy.

He carded a stunning six under par 65 on the Friday, the second lowest round of the week, only to agonisingly miss the cut by a shot.

In the 14 tournaments he has played since, McIlroy has an astonishing 12 top 10s and two victories, including at the PGA Tour Championship.

It all seemed incredibly far away when that ball sailed over the white line on an historic Thursday morning at Royal Portrush.

“Falling flat on your face in front of your home people, at a tournament you’ve been thinking about for 10 years, that’s the worst that can happen," he told the Guardian.

"So what have I got to lose after already experiencing that? Nothing else can top that in terms of disappointment, so let’s go for it.”

As an unsurprising result of his sterling run of form, McIlroy is enjoying his first stint the world's top golfer since 2015, a platform that he says was, conversely, built on that first tee in Portrush.

"It might not have happened if The Open hadn’t turned out as it did," he admits. "I had to take a long, hard look at myself. I needed to press the reset button and that might not have happened had I finished 12th or 10th. It was a huge catalyst for me to change a few things. I’ve been disciplined and worked hard.”

A fresh resilience, a 'nothing-to-lose' attitude, wasn't the only silver lining on the darkest of the clouds.

After missing out on the weekend action at Royal Portrush, McIlroy conducted a tearful interview on live TV.

His emotion on Sky Sports and heartfelt bear-hug with broadcaster Tim Barter, al in some of the most heart-wrenching circumstances sport can produce, endeared a man to his nation all over again.

It was reminiscent of Andy Murray's Wimbledon breakdown after final defeat to Roger Federer in 2012, and even McIlroy admits it did his public persona little harm.

“I have always felt like I’ve been relatable and approachable (but) I think there was a thing back home where people didn’t feel that way about me any more," he said.

"Because of what I went through at Portrush, maybe to show that vulnerability, people could relate to me a little more again. It’s a weird one.

“When someone becomes who I have; I play all over the world and am a very recognisable sportsperson. I come from such a small place, I don’t know if people think you get above your station and forget where you are from?

"I said it at the time, I forgot how much the place and the people mean to me.”

After Portrush more than ever, the feeling is mutual as Northern Irish sport appreciates having one of their own on top of the world.