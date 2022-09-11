‘How much of it is real and how much is not?’ – How long-standing friendships are being tested by golf’s civil war

Standing on the range, you can just about imagine that a genteel sport goes on as normal as LIV rebels and Tour loyalists practise side by side; as a defector such as Lee Westwood cuddles the young kids of a European stalwart like Thomas Bjorn; as veteran caddie Billy Foster gives a mischievous “G-Mac, what are you doing here?” as he walks past Graeme McDowell painfully explaining that he does not want to fall out with anybody.