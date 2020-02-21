'I hit the ball a long way': Rory McIlroy leads WGC Mexico Championship after stunning opening round 65

Rory McIlroy's raw power mixed with his putting prowess to help the world's top golfer take the lead after his opening round at the WGC Mexico Championship.

McIlroy continued his sterling form with a six under par 65 in Mexico City to go two clear of of Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas, while Graeme McDowell carded a five over par 76.

McIlroy had warned before the tournament that the the Club de Golf Chapultepec course's altitude, 7,600 feet above sea level, would mean the ball flying surprisingly long distances.

And it was, indeed, his work off the tee that would most catch the eye, McIlroy averaging 355 yards in a bombastic display.

"I've always played well at altitude," he smiled. "I finished second (at the European Masters) in Switzerland last year and I think I've got it pretty figured out.

"I can hit the ball a long way here which helps and my distance control has been pretty good.

"That combined and not guessing over too many things, certainty helps on the golf course."

Beginning at the 10th, McIlroy kickstarted his round with an eagle three on his second hole of the day as it took only an iron for the Holywood golfer to reach the green from 273 yards out.

A two-putt birdie followed on the other par five of McIlroy's front nine, set up by a 378 yard drive - his longest of the day - to make the turn at three under par.

There was one blip on the way home, a bogey five at the 490 yard par four fourth, but that did little take the shine off an otherwise magnificent display.

In order to shoot six under par, his work with the putter had to be just as impressive as his driving display.

His flatstick gained 3.5 shots on the field and that was evident in his four birdies on the closing nine, not least when he rolled in a putt from off the green on the second, his 11th.

He would close the round with three birdies in his final four holes, converting from 26 feet on the par five sixth before rolling home from outside 10 feet on both the 17th and 18th greens.

"All aspects of my game were working well," he concluded.

"I went back to my old putter. I went to a new one last week and it didn't quite work out the way I wanted it to. I was comfortable on the greens and holed some nice ones coming in.

"I saw so many putts miss last week that you sort of think, what else can happen?

"You read it as well as you can, start it online and if it goes in, it goes in. If it misses and you've hit a good putt, you just try again. I had a really good attitude on the greens today and it paid off."

Meanwhile, it took a late rally for Graeme McDowell to card his 76, thankful that there is no midway cut at the WGC event.

The world number 47 endured a horror opening nine, making the turn at six over after carding three bogeys and a triple. It would get worse before it got better, with further drops shots at 10 and 14 tempered by bounce-back birdies before a two at the par three 17th added a much-needed boost.

McIlroy and McDowell both tee off at 7.03pm in the second round on Friday.