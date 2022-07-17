‘I just didn’t get it done’: Rory McIlroy reacts to latest Major agony as Cameron Smith steals in for Open glory at St Andrews

Rory McIlroy admitted he was beaten by the better man after the “disappointment” of missing out on ending his Major drought by finishing third at The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

The Holywood man had shared a four-shot overnight lead with Viktor Hovland and was two ahead by himself heading into the back nine, but an astounding inward half from Australia’s Cameron Smith stole the Claret Jug away from McIlroy.

Smith birdied five holes in a row, made an incredible par on the 17th and birdied the final hole to return to the clubhouse in 30 strokes for a bogey-free eight-under 64 to win at 20-under-par.

McIlroy, who hit every green in regulation but also two-putted every green, could have forced a play-off if he eagled the final hole but a two-under 70 left him two shots short at 18-under, with Cameron Young ending second at 19-under.

The devastation was clear on McIlroy’s face as he finished his round and he saluted the massive crowd at St Andrews, and he admitted he just couldn’t get the birdies flowing on his way in.

"Just disappointment, I guess. I had a great opportunity to add to that Major tally and I just didn’t get it done,” the four-time Major champion, who hasn’t won one of golf’s main prizes since 2014, told CBS.

"I didn’t feel like I did many things wrong, the putter just sorta went cold on me throughout the round. I did what I wanted to do, I played a really controlled round, I just didn’t take advantage of some of the holes I have been taking advantage of this week.

"When both Camerons, but especially Cameron Smith, went on that run on the back nine, I really had to dig deep to make some birdies and I couldn’t. I got beaten by the better player this week.

"To go out and shoot 64 to win an Open Championship at St Andrews is a hell of a showing, and hats off to Cam, he’s had an unbelievable week.”

Despite the agony of coming so close to finally picking up another Major, McIlroy was still able to maintain a positive outlook as he moves forward, particularly given the season that he has had.

The 33-year-old has finished in the top-10 in all four Majors in one year for the first time in his career and, added to his RBC Canadian Open title, he is one of the in-form golfers in the world.

And he sounded an optimistic note as he headed away from the Old Course, in full belief that if he keeps playing the way he is, he will eventually end his wait for a Major success.

"I know that I can do it,” he said of what he’s learned from this week.

"I love this golf course, I play well here. The last two Opens I’ve played here I’ve finished third both times.

"It’s coming. This whole Major season – second at Augusta, third here, fifth at the US Open, eighth at the PGA – I’m knocking on the door. I just have to stay patient and keep knocking on the door and hopefully one will open for me again.”