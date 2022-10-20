I may not have been motivated to defend CJ Cup title without chance to regain World No.1 ranking, admits Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy admits that if it wasn’t for the potential of reaching top spot in the world rankings, he may not have had the motivation to compete in this week’s CJ Cup.

Instead, the World No.2 and this week’s defending champion is just one shot back after the opening round in South Carolina after a superb five-under 66 at Congaree Country Club, leaving him right behind leaders Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland.

McIlroy carded five birdies – his first three coming back-to-back starting at the fourth – in a bogey-free effort to kick off his defence in a strong fashion, continuing the form that has seen him finish no worse than eighth in each of his last five starts.

However, given the season the 33-year-old has had, which saw him win the FedEx Cup for a record third time and come within inches of winning all four Majors, he admits it could have been tough to find motivation for these end of season events, but is pleased he has that to aim for.

“Coming off the season that I’ve had, you know, good season, FedExCup, everything, like it would be very easy to just take the rest of the year off and be like, you know what, I’ll see everyone in Hawaii in January (for the Tournament of Champions),” said McIlroy, who would go top of the world rankings if he won and current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler finished lower than second.

“But there’s always something. I think I was alluding to it yesterday in the press conference. No matter what you achieve in this game, you’re having to constantly reset your goals and reframe your mindset.

“I think the players on Tour and players at this level, I think they naturally do that and they’re good doing that, and that’s always been the case for me.

“Maybe if I didn’t have these two things to go for over the next couple of months, I would take a bit of time off, but I still feel motivated, and I think playing well motivates you even more also. There’s definitely no lack of that.”

Mullinax rode a hot front nine in which he picked up five birdies to set the target at the top of the leaderboard with a six-under 65, a score matched by former US Open champion Woodland, who birdied his last two holes to match him.

McIlroy is joined by Korean phenom Tom Kim – one of his playing partners in the opening two rounds – tied for third after a 66, with Aaron Wise and Wyndham Clark also on that score.

Meanwhile, England’s Curtis Knipes and James Allan will take a share of the lead into the final round of the EuroPro Tour Championship at Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh.

The pair lead the way at six-under, with Knipes firing a five-under 67 on day two, one shot clear of Scotland’s Chris Maclean.

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy, who is already guaranteed to finish in the top-five on the Order of Merit and earn a place on the Challenge Tour next season, is tied-19th at one-over-par, while Whitehead’s John-Ross Galbraith is tied for 45th at six-over.

On the DP World Tour, Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell is two shots off the cut line at the Mallorca Golf Open after a two-over 73, while Cormac Sharvin struggled to a 10-over 81.

England’s Marcus Armitage set a new course record to set the pace after an eight-under 63 at Son Muntaner in Palma, leaving him one shot clear of the Netherlands’ Daan Huizing.