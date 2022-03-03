I must keep my foot on the gas, says Rory McIlroy after a stunning 65 gives him the lead at Bay Hill

On course: Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy talks with his caddie Harry Diamond at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy got off to a sensational start in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but admitted he must start closing out more tournaments.

The 2018 champion put on a clinic from the tee and on the greens, demolishing the par-fives at Bay Hill as he opened with a seven-under 65 to take an early three-stroke lead.

After opening with 66s in 2020 and 2021 only to shoot over par for the last three days each time, he knows it’s a 72-hole affair.

But he also knows that if he is to achieve his goal and make 2022 a multi-win year, he must start closing out tournaments on Sundays.

“I think with the experience that I have and the tournaments that I have closed out in my career, if you’re two ahead with five to play, I think you should win that, yeah,” McIlroy said of his loss to Viktor Hovland in the Dubai Desert Classic in January, just eight weeks after Collin Morikawa’s good play and his own late mistakes led to him losing the DP World Tour Championship and ripping his shirt in frustration.

“I’d say 25% of the time it’s someone’s just played better than you and you’ve given it your all. But I’d say three-quarters of the time there’s self-error in there.”

McIlroy was thrilled to open with 65 on a Major-style set-up as the field averaged over par.

“I played the par-fives particularly well, and that was the bulk of the score,” said McIlroy, who was one over after two but made three of his six birdies on the par-fives and added an eagle from 41ft at the 16th (his seventh).

“You can play within yourself here and still shoot a good score, I feel, if you’re just disciplined and pick off the birdies where you’re supposed to.”

Bay Hill’s firm greens and deep rough makes it a Major-style test and that suited Graeme McDowell (42) who took advantage of a sponsor’s invitation to make six birdies in a four-under 68 to share second with Sunjae Im, Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott.

“I’ve always enjoyed the test here,” said the two-time runner-up, who needs a good season to keep his card as his PGA Tour exemption runs out this year.

“I think it appeals to the Major-style player for the discipline and the patience required. Even though the course does offer five or six really good chances, there’s 12 or 13 pretty difficult holes.”

Languishing 399th in the world, McDowell believes he’s playing better than his results suggest and admitted his decision not to seek the 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy could cost him his chance of ever doing the job.

“But I kind of have to put my own individual career first,” he said. “I desperately want to get back playing consistently well at a high level again rather than taking my attention away and taking the Ryder Cup captaincy.

“Maybe part of me would be suggesting that I’m not good enough to make the team. To be able to compete at a high level, I have to have that belief. If I take the captaincy, that belief’s not there. I’d love to be captain one day, but if I don’t take it this time, I’m aware that I might miss out.”

On the DP World Tour, Paul Dunne, Niall Kearney, Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin opened with one-under 70s to share 40th, six shots behind England’s Daniel Gavins in the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga in Nairobi where Jonathan Caldwell was 124th after a 76.

In the Challenge Tour’s Mangaung Open, Tom McKibbin was joint 60th after a 70.