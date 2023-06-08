I still hate LIV and hope it goes away, blasts Rory McIlroy

In the midst of the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf that is soon to take place, Rory McIlroy has continued to slam the Saudi-backed circuit, insisting it will cease to exist soon.

Despite his bid to win three consecutive Canadian Open titles this week at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, the World No.3 was left to field a barrage of questions about Tuesday’s bombshell news in his pre-tournament press conference yesterday.

Under the merger, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) will combine to form a new overarching body, ending the litigation between the tours and unifying the sport.

However, Holywood man McIlroy reiterated his feelings on LIV and claimed that he wants to see the breakaway circuit come to an end, reinforcing the distinction in the merger as being between the PGA Tour and the PIF, not LIV.

“It’s not LIV. I think that’s the thing. I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV. Like, I hope it goes away. And I would fully expect that it does,” said McIlroy.

“And I think that’s where the distinction here is.

“This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. Very different from LIV.

“All I’ve tried to do is protect what the PGA Tour is and what the PGA Tour stands for. And I think it will continue to do that.

“So, look, going forward I hope that there’s, you know, there may be a team element and you’re going to see, maybe me, maybe whoever else play in some sort of team golf. But I don’t think it will look anything like LIV has looked and I think that’s a good thing.”

A meeting was called between PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the players on Tuesday night, the atmosphere at which was described as “very hostile” by several in attendance, and it is believed there were calls for Monahan’s resignation during it.

However, McIlroy, who has been among the Tour’s staunchest defenders throughout the two years, insists he still retains full confidence in the commissioner despite rejecting around $300million to join LIV at the commissioner’s urging.

“I do,” said the Holywood man.

“And, look, I’ve dealt with Jay a lot closer than a lot of those guys have. From where we were a couple of weeks ago to where we are today, I think the future of the PGA Tour looks brighter as a whole, as an entity.”

However, McIlroy did believe that those who defected to LIV needed to answer for their decision, arguing that the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed shouldn’t be allowed to walk back onto the PGA Tour after starting legal proceedings against them.

“What that looks like for individual players in terms of keeping a Tour card and bringing players back into the fold and then that sacrifices other people, that’s where the anger comes from, right. And I understand that,” he said.

“There still has to be consequences to actions. The people that left the PGA Tour irreparably harmed this Tour, started litigation against it. Like, we can’t just welcome them back in. Like, that’s not going to happen.

“And I think that was the one thing that Jay was trying to get across yesterday is like, guys, we’re not just going to bring these guys back in and pretend like nothing’s happened. That is not going to happen.

“So I do have confidence in (Jay). I think you ask the people around him that deal with him in a business sense, whether it’s the directors of the board of the PGA Tour or the title sponsors that he deals with, I mean, he seems to be a very impressive individual when it comes to business.”

It sounds like McIlroy will be in line for reparations for turning down LIV after Monahan himself revealed that those who showed loyalty to the PGA Tour would “ be rewarded” for not taking the money on offer from LIV.

One of the biggest questions after the announcement of the merger was whether those who had turned down the money — including McIlroy and Tiger Woods, who reportedly was offered in the region of $700-$800million to defect — would be compensated.

And, speaking to Golf Channel yesterday, Monahan seemed to suggest that those who put their faith in him and ensured the Tour did not lose its entire player-base to LIV would not be left out of pocket.

“Their loyalty will be rewarded,” Monahan said.

“I’m going to spend every single waking hour as we move forward here, we finalise this agreement and we move into the future, that the players that have created the PGA Tour, have created this pro-competitive, legacy-driven juggernaut, that have articulated and supported the direction that we’re going... I believe, is going to make it better for all of our players, and loyalty, ultimately, as a leader, always needs to be rewarded.

“How that manifests itself is something I’m going to spend a lot of time working on. And I think when we’re having this conversation down the road, that’s something I look forward to being more specific about.”

McIlroy tees off his opening round at the Canadian Open at 12.33pm UK time alongside former US Open champions Justin Rose and Webb Simpson.