If there's one major that's set up for Rory McIlroy to win, it's the Masters, says Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell (left) is backing his fellow Northern Irishman and former Ryder Cup team-mate to break his Masters duck.

Augusta National is tailor-made for a Rory McIlroy victory, according to his compatriot Graeme McDowell.

McIlroy, famously, needs only to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam, joining the most exclusive of lists alongside only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

It had seemed, back in 2011, that it would actually become the Holywood star’s first major title, as he carried a four shot lead into the final round.

He was denied only by a now infamous eight-over-par 80 on Sunday, which included a seven over par back nine 43.

The image of a then 21-year-old slumped over his driver, after a tee-shot flew into the creek on the par five 13th, were met with disbelief around the golfing globe.

Even more surprising, to McDowell at least, however, has been McIlroy's ensuing eight visits to the Masters, which have brought five top 10s but still not a victory.

“If you told me 10 years ago, we’d be sitting here and Rory’s won four major championship and Augusta wasn’t one of them, I’d wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “If there’s one major championship set up for him, it’s Augusta.

“We don’t know how much pressure he’s putting on himself. It would be momentous achievement to win all four, we’d love to see him getting it down next week. It would be very exciting for Irish golf and I think he’s more than capable of it.

“But we don’t know what’s inside the head and how much pressure he’s putting on himself. He’s a smart kid.”

McIlroy, of course, is still getting used to life as a father, after wife Erica gave birth to his baby daughter Poppy Kennedy in September.

For McDowell, that might be good news for his future chances at Augusta.

“I’m sure Rory’s very happy at home,” he said. “Getting into space in his life where you’re starting to settle down as person and man. He could easily get the job done next week.

“But there are a lot of guys who could potentially win. Bryson (DeChambeau), Brooks (Koepka) and then there are the young guns in (Matthew) Wolff, (Victor) Hovland and obviously (Collin) Morikawa. There are a lot of guys who can get the job done so it’s going to be a very exciting week.”