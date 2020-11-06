'I'm a different guy': Why Graeme McDowell hopes his four-year break from Augusta will help cause a 300/1 shock at the Masters

In just five days’ time, a four-year wait will finally come to an end for Graeme McDowell.

And when the Portrush man finally puts his Srixon ball on a tee once again at Augusta National, he’ll do it with a point to prove and, he hopes, the game to prove it.

His victory at the Saudi International at the beginning of February proved enough of a world rankings boost to seal his spot at what has turned into the year’s final major.

Mercifully, the Augusta chiefs honoured the qualifiers list for the original spring date, particularly relieving given McDowell's recent slip to 65th in the rankings wouldn’t now be enough to get the all-important invite.

It’s perhaps for that reason – a run of five PGA Tour missed cuts before this week’s Houston Open – that McDowell is ranked by bookies at a huge 300/1 outsider to win his second major and have defending champion Tiger Woods slip a green jacket round his shoulders next Sunday evening.

“300/1? Jaysus. I need to go out and practice,” he laughed.

The news was met with obvious displeasure but that soon gave way to a look of steely determination.

“It’s certainly not a course where my record shows very well but I feel like I’m a different guy going in there next week,” he continued.

“There’s a little bit of boyish excitement. I feel like I drive it better than I did and I feel like I’m a better player than I was the last time I was there.

“I’m going in with a new set of eyes, viewing it as a great opportunity. Yeah, I feel like I’m decent value at 300/1.”

As the man himself acknowledges, it will take something of an upturn in form round the famous course. Having played in the Masters on nine previous occasions, there are only three made cuts to look back on, albeit two of those resulting in top 20 finishes.

“There is a love/hate relationship with Augusta for me,” he admitted. “But the hate side of it has probably gone away because I haven’t been there for a while. It is my favourite golf course in the world.

“There are very few courses in the world where there’s just not a bad hole and to me there’s just not a bad golf hole at Augusta.”

Since his last Masters in 2016, McDowell has plumbed the depths of golf’s trials. Until his victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in March last year sparked something of a revival, the 2010 US Open champion’s form had regressed to such a degree that he dropped outside the world’s top 260 players.

Now back at the sport’s top table, it’s easy to see why he has a new appreciation.

“It’ll be like Christmas Day when I get out onto the (Augusta) golf course and I just appreciate the opportunity,” he said.

“I think there’s a certain complacency when you’ve been in the top 50 in the world for five, six, seven years in a row and these major championships are just part of your schedule.

“You kind of forget to appreciate them as much as you should, that they’re phenomenal opportunities and that you’re one of the best players in the world going into a major championship with a chance to win.”

And that, if only a one in 300 one according to some bookmakers, is exactly what he enjoys once again.

His task, of course, is not made any easier by the big-ball-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, with his plan to overpower another major championship and add to his US Open title.

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are following swiftly in his wake, adapting his new techniques to add further yards to their already eye-watering tee shots.

For McDowell, ranked 115th for driving distance on the PGA Tour this season, it’s a daunting prospect.

Nonetheless, as part of his new ‘fresh’ approach, it’s not one to get too downhearted about.

“I think, thankfully, there are still a lot of ways to get the job done,” he mused.

“Have I been in the gym the last six months thinking about smashing it at about 185 mile per hour? Yeah, I have but am I smart enough to know that I don’t want to do anything that’s going to jeopardise the rest of my game? Yes.

“I went down the road four or five years ago where I tried to hit it a little longer and I didn’t like the way it affected the rest of my game so I’m doing it a slightly different way where it’s just part of my practice.

“I’m trying to drive it the best I can but to a certain limit and then after that I’ve just got to get better with the rest of my stuff.

“My game is built for being in the fairway and great iron play, great wedge play and great putting.

“Being more aggressive with my iron is what I’m going in next week as a strategy, and taking on the course a little bit more. That’s one of my strengths but when I go (to Augusta), I get tentative with my irons for some reason.

“I’m starting to putt the ball probably the best I have this year. Going in there with a hot putter next week is something I’m looking forward to because I’ve always been a little frustrated with Augusta. I’ve never really putted the best I can putt.”

This is, of course, the first time the tournament will have been played in November, with the golfing public due to get a different view of an autumn, fan-free course.

"I have played Augusta outside of the tournament before and it’s amazing the expanses of grass with nobody out there,” added McDowell. “It will have an eerie feeling to it. It’s going to be quiet out there. On Sunday afternoon, Augusta usually has a certain sound to it. You know when you’re watching the coverage and you hear a bomb going off, you pretty much know that’s an eagle on 13 or a big putt on 15 or maybe a hole-in-one on 16."

Not only for fans, it will be different for competitors too, with McDowell praying that winter weather doesn't hit too hard.

“It will be interesting to see how the golf course is going to play. That’s the thing we’re all curious about," he said.

"It looks like it’s going to be dry up there; the drier the better for guys like me so the golf course can play a little shorter.

“In 2005, it was my first Masters and there was a big thunderstorm on Thursday morning. My first hole was 10 and I hit a really good drive around the corner. I go down there and it was so soft that it hit the down slope and kind of plugged.

“Now I’ve got this hanging lie with the ball above my feet on the downslope, the pin was on the front right and I had about 215 to the pin off this ridiculous hanging lie. I thought to myself, ‘Welcome to Augusta!’ I think I made about a six-footer for five. It was one of the hardest second shots I think I’ve ever seen in my life.”

What else to expect from Augusta National? No matter the condition, for Graeme McDowell, it will be good to be back.