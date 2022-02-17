‘I’m so sick of it’: Rory McIlroy hits back at Phil Mickelson claims and stresses opposition to Saudi-backed Super Golf League

Rory McIlroy admits that he is curious to see which players will sign up to the breakaway Saudi-backed Super Golf League (SGL) but doesn’t believe it will take off like intended.

The World No.5 has been one of the most high-profile players to reject the lures of the big bucks on offer for those willing to jump ship from the PGA Tour, with the SGL reportedly offering Bryson DeChambeau $240m (£176m) to be its headline star.

In a podcast earlier this week, PGA Tour player Kramer Hickok revealed that 17 players have reportedly signed up to the SGL, with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson also keen alongside DeChambeau, however the likes of Tiger Woods, World No.1 Jon Rahm and Open champion Collin Morikawa have all confirmed they will stay on the PGA Tour.

With so many players rejecting the SGL, McIlroy conceded he is watching with interest to see who does decide to break ranks, but feels like it will end up being something of a damp squib.

“Oh, I’m so sick of it,” said McIlroy of the SGL chat, dubbing it the “Not So Super League”.

“I guess I’m intrigued who would (accept). Certainly for the younger guys, like it just seems a massive risk and I just don’t see (why they’d take it).

“I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career, for sure, but I don’t think that’s what a rival golf league is really going to want, is it? They don’t want some sort of league that’s like a pre-Champions Tour.

“I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career but you look at the people that have already said no — Rahm, Collin Morikawa, myself. Like, you’ve got the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something.”

Mickelson complained bitterly of the PGA Tour’s handling of media rights, but McIlroy believes players are misinformed regarding the tour’s financial operations.

“Maybe they’re not educated enough on it, maybe they’ve got people in their ear that’s giving them misinformation,” he said. “I mean, what does the NBA do, what does the NFL do, MLB do? The Tour don’t control the media rights in some way.”

Tournament host Woods was also supportive of the tour. While he admitted the players had struggles over certain issues “for decades” he had no reason to “distrust” Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Do I distrust the tour?” Woods said. “That is no. I have had a great relationship with Tim (Finchem) over the years and Jay (Monahan) over the years. Are there any disagreements? Yes, there are supposed to be. We as players want what’s best for us and Jay wants what’s best for the players and the brand as well.”

Both McIlroy and Woods are poles apart when it comes to playing golf, however.

McIlroy insists he has no second thoughts about the three-wood he sliced into water to lose the Dubai Desert Classic in his last start, and says he only needs to make “minor tweaks” to his game to get back to winning ways.

“Obviously, the end of that tournament in Dubai was disappointing, made a bad swing at a bad time,” he said, insisting he could have hit a five-wood or even a

three-iron to the green.

“But I did a lot of really good things in there that I can’t forget about. I try to just focus on the couple of negatives that were there and tried to work on those last week, and felt like I’ve put in quite a bit of time and quite a bit of work since Dubai. My game actually feels pretty good coming here.”

He added: “The things you have to do well to put a score together, I did, which is really encouraging because if that part of the game’s there, then minor tweaks here or there is all the difference you need between doing what I did and winning.”

He’s made consistency his goal this year, believing that can only improve his chances of winning regular events and majors.

With the Masters just seven weeks away, he will play another four or five events, admitting he’s still on the fence about playing the WGC Dell Match Play after the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players.

“But I’ll definitely play San Antonio and then Augusta,” he said.

“Say you don’t make the weekend at the Match Play and you don’t play San Antonio, you’ve basically got two weeks off before you tee it up in arguably the biggest stroke play event of the year.”

As for Woods, he explained he was still working on being able to walk.

“I can chip and putt very well and hit short irons very well, but I am not able to do long stuff seriously,” he said. “I am still working on the walking part but it takes time and what’s frustrating is that it’s not at my timetable. I am getting better, but not at the speed I would like.​​​​​​​

“I have seen progress. I am a lot stronger since the PNC. But I was in a cart. I can play weekend warrior golf but a practice round, pro-am, four competitive days, I am not able to do that yet.”