Irish golfing great Ernie Jones laid to rest in Co Down

The coffin of Ernie Jones is carried out of the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Newcastle yesterday

The funeral of Irish golfer Ernie Jones has taken place.

Mourners gathered yesterday for Requiem Mass at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Newcastle, Co Down, before burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Bryansford.

Jones was a former professional at Royal County Down and Bangor Golf Club.

The 87-year-old's standing in the sport was evident as tributes from those such as double Major champion Tony Jacklin poured in ahead of the service.

Born in Co Kildare, Jones turned professional before moving to Northern Ireland in 1963 to take the job at Bangor.

He then moved to Royal County Down, where he would remain until 1991 before joining the K Club. His services to the Professional Golfers' Association were recognised in 1991 when he became only the second Irishman to captain the PGA after 1947 Open champion Fred Daly.

Jones' links to Jacklin date back to the 1969 Ryder Cup, where he was the referee for the famous 'concession' match between the Englishman and Jack Nicklaus. The event had been marred by unsportsmanlike behaviour and feuds, before Nicklaus conceded the final putt to ensure the Ryder Cup ended as a draw.

Jones was also one of Ireland's top players in his own right, having won the Irish PGA Championship in 1955 and 1964.

He also claimed the 1971 Kenya Open title.