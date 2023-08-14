Irish Open confirmed for Royal County Down in September 2024

The $6 million Horizon Irish Open will take place at Royal County Down from 12-15 September next year as part of the new-look DP World Tour schedule.

While it will not be co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR, the leading 15 non-members from the top 70 on the FedEx Cup will be eligible to play at the Newcastle venue, which last held the event in 2015 when Soren Kjeldsen won after a playoff.

Excluding the four majors, there will be a record overall prize fund of $148.5 million on offer in 44 tournaments staged in 24 countries on five continents.

Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour's Chief Executive, said: "Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before.

"The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour."

The 2024 Race to Dubai will feature three distinct phases -- five innovative 'Global Swings' from November 2023 to August 2024 and an historic 'Back 9' (which includes the Irish Open) from September to October, followed by two 'DP World Tour Play-Offs' in November 2024.

The five Rolex Series events -- the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January), the Genesis Scottish Open (July), the BMW PGA Championship (September), the Abu Dhabi Championship (November) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November) -- will continue.

The opening Global Swings phase will comprise five individual 'Swings' - the Opening Swing, the International Swing, the Asian Swing, the European Swing and the Closing Swing - and will run from November 2023 to August 2024.

Each Swing will have its own individual Swing Rankings and its own Champions who will each earn $200,000 from an overall $1million Bonus Pool.

Swing Champions will also qualify for each of the 'Back 9' events.

The Back 9, which will encompass nine of the DP World Tour's most historic tournaments, including the Horizon Irish Open, will run from August to October next year, beginning with the Betfred British Masters.

The top 110 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings at the conclusion of this phase in October will earn their DP World Tour cards for 2025 while the top 70 qualify for Phase Three, the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The Playoffs will see the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings contest the the Abu Dhabi Championship, which moves from its traditional January slot to a new date of November 7-10 with the top 50 after that event qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai from November 14-17.

At the conclusion of the DP World Tour's 2024 season, the leading ten players will share a $6million Bonus Pool while the top ten in the Race to Dubai Rankings (not otherwise exempt) will earn PGA TOUR cards for the 2025 season.