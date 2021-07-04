Irish Open day four LIVE: Updates as Cormac Sharvin leads Irish charge at Mount Juliet but Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell slip back on final day
It's the final day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet and there's not much of a local challenge brewing.
Nonetheless, Ardglass' Cormac Sharvin was the best placed of the Irish golfers after round three and he's aiming for a career best European Tour finish but reaching the top 14.
Earlier in the day, Rory McIlroy had a disappointing bogey-bogey finish to end the week with a two over par 74 to get in at -2, one behind Graeme McDowell, who finished with a two over 74.
The real Irish mover of the morning was Shane Lowry, whose six under par 66 took him to -9 for the week.
Keep up with the leaders right here on our live blog: