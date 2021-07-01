Irish Open day one LIVE: Rory McIlroy gets challenge under way after Lucas Herbert cards stunning opening round

Shane Lowry on the 10th during day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

THOMASTOWN, IRELAND - JULY 01: Lucas Herbert of Australia tees off on the fifth hole during Day One of The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Golf Club on July 01, 2021 in Thomastown, Ireland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is back with the early starters already on the course at Mount Juliet.

There are 16 local players in the field, Northern Ireland quad Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin joined by the Republic’s Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Simon Thornton, Paul Dunne, Niall Kearney, Gavin Moynihan, Neil O’Briain, Rowan Lester, Colm Moriarty, Robin Dawson as well as amateurs Mark Power and Caolan Rafferty. You can keep up to date with the tournament’s opening day right here on our live blog: