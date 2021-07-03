Irish Open day three: Rory McIlroy keen to fix putting problems while Cormac Sharvin and Graeme McDowell make ground at Mount Juliet

Neither Rory McIlroy nor Shane Lowry could make any headway on moving day at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Both major champions carded disappointing over par rounds but Graeme McDowell and Ardglass' Cormac Sharvin managed more pleasing days at Mount Juliet.

McIlroy was three over par after four holes, managed to climb into red numbers for the day with four birdies over the next nine but a double bogey at 16 led to a one over par 73, leaving the Holywood star at -4 for the week in a tie for 48th.

With The Open Championship just two weeks away, McIlroy is hoping that he can work out his putting gremlins in time to challenge for what would be his fifth major title.

"I have struggled on the greens this week," he admitted. "It's so hard to get myself to not read as much break into them as I'm seeing just because of the surfaces and because of the speed of them, they just don't take the breaks as much as what I'm maybe used to.

"So it's very hard to see a putt that I would maybe usually hit outside the hole and then having to keep it inside the hole. My instinct is, geez, I feel like I'm low here but I have to trust. I should have it figured out by (The Open at) St. George's."

Lowry is a shot worse off at -3 after a two over par 74, including three bogeys and a double.

Sharvin is now the best placed of the four Irish players to make the cut after a bogey-free three under 69 left him at -7 and in a tie for 21st.

McDowell is two shots further back after his third round began with three consecutive bogeys, with the Portrush man carding five birdies to shoot a credible two under par 70.

He's hoping to snatch a qualification spot for The Open but is happy to take things in baby steps as he bids to improve the form that has seen him slip to 167th in the world.

"Progress is playing the weekend right now," he said. "I talked about it early in the week, high expectations, low confidence. Got to switch that around to low expectations and build the confidence up. Playing the weekend is step one. Got to simplify the process and take it one step at a time.

"Today if it got away from me it would have been disappointing but I can go into a Sunday and try to post a low round and get myself ready for The Scottish Open (next week)."

Lucas Herbert is the overnight leader for the third time in a row as he shot a two under par 70 to reach -15 and take a one shot lead over Johannes Veerman into Sunday's final round.

Here's the day's play as it happened: