Irish Open postponed as European Tour schedule increasingly hampered by coronavirus

Graeme McDowell had been due to host the 2020 Irish Open and is also set to host next year's event at Portstewart.

Tournament host Graeme McDowell says his only thoughts are with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic after the Irish Open was postponed.

The Portrush golfer is due to host the event for the first time and, earlier this month had admitted he would be 'extremely disappointed' if it could not go ahead as planned.

Unsurprisingly, the European Tour confirmed on Monday that the tournament, which had been due to be played at Mount Juliet from May 28-31, has been postponed.

The European Tour did not confirm if the event could be played at a later date, confirming only that discussions around postponed events will remain ongoing until there is clarity on the covid-19 outbreak.

As McDowell had noted, however, any potential rescheduling would seem problematic with three of the year's major championships already postponed and the Ryder Cup still due to be played in September.

It would be no shock if the Open Championship soon becomes the fourth major to be put back and so, should golf return during the summer, the autumn schedule could already be packed with the Irish Open well down the pecking order.

“As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone’s health is our only concern," said McDowell, who is also due to host the 2021 Irish Open at Portstewart GC.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times.”

The European Tour is now scheduled to return at the Trophee Hassan II tournament in Morrow from June 4-7, although further postponements seem all but inevitable.