ISPS HANDA World Invitational to return in 2022 as European Tour announces rebrand

Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand and Daniel Gavins of England pose with their trophies

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational will be back at Galgorm and Massereene next year after the European Tour announced it will be rebranding to the DP World Tour in 2022.

The new deal will see the overall prize fund on the Tour exceed $200m (£147m), with 47 events in 27 countries including new events in the UAE, Japan, Belgium and South Africa and, for the first time, three co-sanctioned tournaments with the PGA Tour.

As part of the schedule for 2022, the World Invitational will return for a second year on the World Tour after being moved onto the main Tour for the first time this year.

The tri-sanctioned event with the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, which features a field split evenly between male and female players, the tournament was a massive success with Pajaree Annanarukarn and Daniel Gavins winning their respective titles.

The event will also benefit from an increased cash incentive, with all World Tour events having a minimum $2m (£1.47m) prize fund from 2022 as part of the new sponsorship deal.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will return to Mount Juliet Estate in 2022 with a new date, June 30-July 3, a week before the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert won the event when it was played at the Co Kilkenny course this year, and it is hoped the date will encourage a strong field to attend ahead of the Scottish Open and The Open Championship following after it.

The rebrand of the DP World Tour comes on the 50th anniversary of the tour, which was established in 1972, although sceptics will also note the news comes hot on the heels of golfing legend Greg Norman agreeing to head up a Saudi-backed series of tournaments on the Asian Tour.

The Rolex Series will continue and will be expanded from four events to five, while the DP World Tour Championship will become the first event in European/World Tour history to have a $10m (£7.35m) prize fund.

DP World have been associated with the Tour since the introduction of the Race to Dubai, the annual order of merit, in 2009.

"This announcement is momentous and will herald a new era in global golf," said European Tour chief Keith Pelley.

"The entire ecosystem of our Tour will be strengthened because of this hugely significant deal. That was essential to us and to DP World, who have been an incredible supporter of our Tour as well as golf more widely, from grassroots through to the elite professional game.

"The DP World Tour is, therefore, a natural evolution of our decade-long partnership, and the presence of 'World' in our new title better reflects our global reach."

The first-ever DP World Tour event will be the Joburg Open in South Africa from November 22-25 and will culminate with the 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 17-20 2022.