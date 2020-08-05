'It doesn't keep me up': Rory McIlroy unfazed by major drought and fully focused on seven quickfire opportunities

Six years without a major championship, for a standard tour pro, would be par for the course, but then Rory McIlroy is anything but run-of-the-mill.

The world number three, who had four major titles by the time he turned 26, is expected - and expects - to achieve more.

Preparing to tee off at the PGA Championship on Thursday, he admits, a focus on the missed opportunities of the intervening opportunities.

There have been 10 major top tens including missing out at the 2018 Open Championship by just a couple of shots and a final round collapse after making it into the last pairing of the Masters in the same year.

"It doesn't keep me up at night and I don't think about it every day," he mused ahead of his opening round, "but when I play these major championships, it's something that I'm obviously reminded of.

"I would have liked to have won a couple more majors in that time frame, and I feel like I've had a couple of decent chance to see do so and I just haven't got the job done."

So at times like this, when he can't but consider his form in golf's big four events, how are those thoughts framed? It seems more-so by looking ahead to opportunities rather than back at regrets.

"The good thing is we have at least three opportunities (to win majors) this year," he said, with the US Open and the Masters scheduled to be played later in the year ahead of, all being well, a return to a norman calendar in 2020.

"So we're playing seven major championships in the next 12 months basically. I've got plenty of opportunities coming my way."

Since the PGA Tour swung back into action in June, McIlroy has finished in the top 30 in only one of the five events he's played, admitting it's taken him longer than others to adjust to the fan-free venues.

He should, at least, be well used to the silent surroundings by now and, at Harding Park in San Francisco, he returns to a course with happy memories as it was there that he won the 2015 WGC Match Play.

"You've got to drive it well," McIlroy said of the secret to unlocking the California course. "You've got to be able to hit it both ways. There are some tee shots that are a little bit right-to-left, a little bit left-to-right. You still just need to do enough with the ball. You need to be able to shape the ball a little bit around here. It's a big golf course, but it's not wide open as such.

"I think length is certainly an advantage. It's a long golf course anyway. It's playing even longer because of the conditions."

More so than for just his own benefit though, McIlroy says the year's first major arriving at a municipal course - one open and playable for anyone - is a plus for the wider golfing public, as it was when Bethpage Black hosted the PGA Championship last year and will be when Torrey Pines welcomes the 2021 US Open.

"I've always said that golf, everywhere in the world, but I think especially in the United States, it can become more accessible still, and I think bringing the biggest tournaments in the world to public courses is a step in the right direction," he said.

"We're always going to go to private courses because some of the private courses are some of the best in the world, and they're courses that test the top players. But at the same time, it's very refreshing that we do come to places like here, Bethpage, Torrey Pines. It is important to let the public see us on golf courses that they've played before, that are accessible for them, that aren't too expensive to get on.

"I think golf has still got a fair bit to go to be as inclusive and as accessible as it needs to be, but look, it's a step in the right direction."

Will he be saying the same for his own game come Sunday night? As always, he's hopeful.

"It's just the sharpness and being efficient with my scoring," he said of his return from the sporting shutdown. "Turning the 73s that I've shot into 70s. That's the sort of stuff that I think when you're sharp and you're playing a bit and you're sort of in your groove you're able to do that a little better, and that's the stuff that I haven't been able to do since coming back out here.

"It's just getting that key up-and-down to keep momentum going, holing a putt here or there to keep the round going for the day."

McIlroy is playing alongside Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas in the first two rounds and tees off his first round at 4.33pm BST, two tee-times behind Open champion Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland.

Graeme McDowell begins at 9.25pm alongside Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff.

Meanwhile, Cormac Sharvin and Jonathan Caldwell are back in action at the European Tour's English Championship, which also gets under way on Thursday.