‘It’s like a dream’: US Open Women’s Champion Saso meets idol McIlroy

Yuka Saso of the Philippines celebrates with the Harton S. Semple trophy after winning the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Yuka Saso got to spend time with her idol Rory McIlroy (Picture USGA)

After years of studying his golf swing, newly crowned US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso has finally met Rory McIlory.

The teenager, who has spent years studying videos of the Northern Ireland golfer’s winning technique, met the four time major champion during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on Tuesday.

Yuka Saso (19) made history at The Olympic Club in San Francisco earlier this month by becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a major tournament.

Saso was congratulated on her victory by the Holywood golfing superstar who said future champions will now study her swing instead.

“Everyone’s going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now,” McIlroy said, referring to Saso’s routine of watching his swing on YouTube. “Congratulations!”

Saso has famously modeled her swing after McIlroy, and a Golf Channel video of their nearly identical swings got his attention.

“There’s some similarities. The way she sort of turns off the ball, like the way our heads both go at impact. There is some stuff there,” McIlroy previously said.

“So it’s flattering, obviously, and it’s really cool that someone that’s used me as a model is leading the US Open. And I’m really into it.”

Saso had been hopeful of meeting her golfing inspiration in person at The Olympic Games in Japan later this year but that meeting instead took place on Tuesday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

When asked what had made her more nervous, standing over her winning putt at the U.S. Women’s Open or meeting her idol McIlroy at the US Open, Saso replied: “Meeting Rory.”

“I didn’t know how to say hi,” she added. “But he was so nice. He was so kind. He was so open. When I asked him a question, he was so honest. I hope I can ask him more advice.”

McIlroy greeted Saso with smiles and hugs as she joined him inside the ropes over the next three holes.

“He let me go inside the ropes. That was really great,” she told reporters afterwards.

“I talked to him about things. I can’t share it with you guys. I want to keep it with me.”

Saso was at the U.S. Open with her trophy and also posed with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and met PGA champion Phil Mickelson.

“I saw Phil (Mickelson) activating his calves, and yeah, I saw Jordan Spieth. I saw the great players,” she said.

“It’s been a great day, and I’m thinking to come back tomorrow morning before I fly back to Atlanta.”

“When I finally saw him, I said, ‘That’s Rory! That’s the real Rory I’ve been watching on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, and now I’m seeing him in person,” Saso later told Golf Digest.

“It’s like a dream. It was much better than I was thinking. It is the greatest moment of my life,” she said.

“He’s a really good person,” she said. “He’s had his ups and down, but whatever happens, he looks forward. He’s a very honest guy.”

When asked if it was greater than winning the U.S. Women’s Open, she said: “Fifty-fifty.”

Saso is looking to win back-to-back major titles next week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Saso’s dramatic win on Sunday, June 6 saw her clinch the title with a 10-foot birdie putt on the third hole play-off with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

Now only the second teenager to win the US women’s Open in history, she matched 2008 champion Inbee Park as the youngest ever winner at 19 years, 11 months and seven days old.

She is also the LPGA’s seventh first time major winner in a row.

Struggling earlier in the tournament with a two-over 73 in her final round, she had started on Sunday in second place one shot behind American player Lexi Thompson.

After Thompson fell to third place, Saso fought her way towards a play-off spot with Hataoka before coming out on top.

McIlroy had been watching the US Women’s Open and offered Saso some straightforward advice ahead of the final round two weeks ago.

“Go finish it out today and get that trophy,” McIlroy said in an Instagram story, which Saso confirmed that she saw.

Interviewed after her victory, Saso added: “Rory mentioned me on Instagram and said ‘Get that trophy’. And I did, so thank you Rory.”