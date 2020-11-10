'It's not a foregone conclusion': Rory McIlroy rejects Phil Mickelson's claim Masters success is a certainty but is keen to use 2011 nightmare to fuel dream victory

It's a pity, in many ways, that Phil Mickelson doesn't quite have the power to speaks things into being.

If the five-time major winner had been granted such God-like gifts, Rory McIlroy's career grand slam would already be complete and the green jacket resting snuggly on his shoulders.

As it is, the Holywood star is stuck in the knowledge that a victory at Augusta National is no sure thing, even for a man of his talents.

Nobody, at this juncture, needs to be told that McIlroy would fill the only gap left in his major trophy cabinet with victory at this week's Masters, where he tees off his opening round alongside Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay at 5pm GMT on Thursday.

It is, once again, a talking point with the tournament due to get under way tomorrow, Mickelson adding fuel to the fire with his confidently-spoken prediction that it's only a matter of time for the world number five.

"The guy is as complete a player as there is, as well as smart, knowledgeable and he works hard," Mickelson said. "So he'll win and complete the Grand Slam. He's too great a player not to.

"And when it does happen, I think he's going to win a few."

In fairness, if anyone knows a thing or two about ending a long wait for a major title, it is Mickelson. The 50-year-old played in 46 majors without success, securing as many as 17 top ten finishes, before he finally won the green jacket in 2004.

So his opinion on the matter is certainly worth listening to, and his confidence is one that McIlroy 'would like to think' he shares.

"But nothing's given in this game," he continued.

"You have to go out and earn it. You can't just rely on people saying that you're going to win one. Greg Norman never did; Ernie Els never did. There are a lot of great people that have played this game that have never won a green jacket. It's not a foregone conclusion, and I know that.

"I've always felt like I had the game to do well around here and to play well. It's just a matter of getting out of my own way and letting it happen."

McIlroy certainly 'got in his own way' on the back nine of that infamous Sunday in 2011, when he came home with a seven over par 43 to surrender a tournament lead and end up 10 shots behind eventual winner Charl Schwartzel.

Since then, McIlroy has secured five top 10s in eight visits. It's hardly the form a man mentally tortured by his ordeal, even if another final round collapse in 2018 proved highly frustrating.

"I learnt a lot from that day," reflected McIlroy of 2011. "I learnt a lot in terms of what I needed to be and what I didn't need to be.

"I try to say this to young guys that are coming through; you can't be afraid of failure. You have to embrace the fact that you are going to fail at things, but you should learn from them and then when you go again, you should be better.

"I've had a nice little bit of success in this game, but I have failed a hell of a lot more than I have succeeded in this game. And that is why I have succeeded; because I went through those tough patches. So I feel like that's where I've got my persistence or grit from."

It's that word 'grit' that McIlroy says separates elite sports stars from the rest. That mental resilience, toughness, a refusal to give up on a dream.

Nothing would prove his point greater than a victory, at last, at the scene of that infamous day nine years ago.

No time like the present.

"The game feels pretty good," he said, after carding a career-best 29 birdies last time out at the Zozo Championship. "Before the world changed in March, I was playing pretty good. I got to number one in the world, was playing pretty consistent golf.

"Then after we came back out of the lockdown and there's been really good stuff in there, but some lacklustre stuff too, lapses of concentration.

"I feel as in control as I have been for a while now. You know that it's in there. It's just a matter of getting it out.

"I think having a bit of length this week is going to be an advantage. The course is pretty soft and with the rain forecast as well, it might get even softer.

"I can see this being quite a low scoring week, but that's just because of the way the golf course is."

It's not the number at the top that will matter, it's the name alongside it.

And Phil Mickelson reckons it could be Rory McIlroy.

Let it be.