'I've got goosebumps': Watch funny moment Jack Nicklaus surprised Rory McIlroy with news of his 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year win

Rory McIlroy was surprised to be voted the PGA Tour's 2019 Player of the Year by his fellow players.

"That's the Players' trophy.....that's the Canadian Open trophy.....and that's the FedEx.....Cup...."

As if getting to have lunch with arguably the greatest ever golfer wasn't special enough, Rory McIlroy's chat with Jack Nicklaus took a rather strange turn.

As the Golden Bear regaled Rory with news of his latest golfing victory, a golden trophy is plonked in the middle of the table.

"That's not the trophy you won, is it? That's the trophy from....That's the Players' (Championship) trophy," muses a confused McIlroy.

It's a trophy Rory should really have recognised, having won it back in March, his opening success of 2019.

"They do this to me all the time. They just bring these things out because they want to make me feel at home," sais Nicklaus, putting in a strong acting performance.

"That's the Canadian Open trophy." Now he knows something strange is going on as his second success of the season arrives.

"And that's the FedEx...Cup. The Byron Nelson, I know what that one is."

The four accolades Rory McIlroy won across the PGA Tour season are now sitting in front of him.

And are soon joined by the fifth.

"That's you," says Rory, when the Jack Nicklaus Award, a model of the man himself, appears.

"I've already got two of those," he adds, having previously landed the trophy for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014.

"You've got three now, congratulations," says Nicklaus as he reaches out his hand to a laughing McIlroy amid applause from the onlookers.

It was a moment that visibly took the 30-year-old aback.

"Wow," said the Holywood man. "That's completely taken me by surprise. I had no idea. Wow. Thank-you. I don't know, I guess I thought I had a chance to win it but I didn't know whether guys thought because Brooks won that major it might be the difference maker."

Fans back home in Northern Ireland will welcome the news, having felt McIlroy's Portrush pain when he fell agonisingly one shot short of making the cut at The Open after his disastrous start.

Watch the heart-warming moment right here: