'I've played those shots well': Rory McIlroy explains short game lapse that ended Genesis Invitational challenge

All had looked like it was going to plan when the world number one added three pars to his opening birdie to remain alongside eventual winner Adam Scott at the top of the Genesis Invitational leaderboard after four holes of the final round.

He was unfortunate, too, that the situation wasn't even better. His birdie chip up the slope to the left of the second green had somehow clung to the turf over the front edge of the cup.

Little was he to know then that his next chip up a hill would be the most costly shot of his two over par final round, as eventually ended up in a tie for fifth, three shots behind Scott.

McIlroy overshot his 162 yard approach to the fifth green, carrying the ball too far and therefore powerless to stop it bounding over the back.

"I just got a flyer out of the rough," he would go on to explain. "I was trying to pitch a 9-iron on the front third of the green and it pitched close to pin high. Obviously not the place you want to leave yourself."

Scott would soon join him looking back up the hill towards the putting surface, with the pin tucked unhelpfully close to the back edge.

McIlroy was first to chip.

Rather than fly the ball safely onto the green with his fellow leader also in trouble, taking the medicine of a likely bogey, he tried to sting a low runner into the slope in order to take off the speed and allow the ball to roll neatly down to the hole.

However, as is always the danger, he didn't manage to bounce his ball up the hill and it ended up almost back at his feet.

The safety flop shot followed and the whole thing was capped off with a tetchy three-putt for a triple bogey seven.

That Scott made a similar error and ended with a six was scant consolation, especially after the two-shot swing at the sixth left McIlroy trailing by three.

"I caught it a little thin so it came out a bit lower than I wanted it to," said McIlroy, asked to explain his choice of chip.

"There was actually sort of a hump and a little depression and then the hill up onto the green. I was trying to land it into this little depression and I got it a groove low (on the clubface). It kind of hit the first hill and then that really stopped it.

"If it had carried that, it probably could have trundled its way up onto the green because I've played those shots well this week. I've bumped them into the fringes a little bit and I've had a pretty good feel. It just didn't carry as far as I needed it do."

As McIlroy was keen to point out, he played the other 17 holes in one under for the day, a score that would have left him tied at the top but for his difficulties on the fifth.

"They set the course up a little tougher today than it has been the last few days," McIlroy said. "Factoring in that it's a little firmer than it has been and just with how the weather's been and a little bit of wind and all of a sudden it becomes a very tricky golf course.

"It was definitely the toughest day of the week. The wind was up, hole locations were sort of tricky spots but I didn't expect it to be as difficult as it was.

"Adam held on well. I was trying until the very end. I thought maybe if I could birdie a couple of the last few coming in I might still have a chance."

While he will be ultimately disappointed not to win at Pacific Palisades, McIlroy has now secured five consecutive top five finishes and 10 top tens in 12 starts since his missed cut at The Open.

Scott's win bumped him up to seventh in the world golf rankings as McIlroy remains at number one and Graeme McDowell stays 47th despite taking the week off ahead of the year's opening World Golf Championship in Mexico, starting on Thursday.