James Nesbitt to join Robbie Fowler and other sporting greats on golf Legends Tour

James Nesbitt is preparing to show off his golf skills against fellow famous faces at this summer’s Legends Tour Wapp Celebrity Series at Donald Trump’s Aberdeen course.

Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen will host the event for the first time from Wednesday, August 23, to Sunday, August 27.

Joining Broughshane actor Nesbitt will be Channel 5’s Dan Walker, former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan, rugby stars Gavin Hastings and Mike Tindall, and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

They will join a strong field of over-50s golfers including major winners Ian Woosnam and Michael Campbell.

It was announced earlier this week that Nesbitt (58) would also play at the Irish Legends at Seapoint Golf Links in Co Louth in June.

The winner in Aberdeenshire will receive a place at the Celebrity Series Grand Final — an event set to return to Constance Belle Mare Plage in Mauritius in December, with the opportunity to win a share of a £100,000 prize for the stars’ chosen charities.

Nesbitt, who is a member of Royal Portrush Golf Club, secured Pro-Am joy for his team at the Horizon Irish Open with a fine putt on the 18th hole at Mount Juliet last year.

Taking to the Co Kilkenny venue last June in one of four celebrity fourballs alongside former Republic of Ireland footballers John O’Shea and Robbie Keane, Nesbitt was accompanied by professionals Marcus Armitage and Alvaro Quiros on the front and back nines.

Speaking after sinking the important par putt on the final hole, he said: “The knees were a bit shaky over that one.

“It’s much more stressful than acting. Acting’s easy compared to this.

“I had a few good shots, a few good putts. Had my share of bad holes too. But my back nine was quite good. I was happy with that.

“I’m delighted. You feel like a pro for the day.”

For more information on the Legends Tour and the chance to get tickets, visit www.legendstour.com