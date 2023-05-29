Jessica Ross and Colm Campbell hoping to earn World Invitational place

Matthew McClean was in flying form with a four-under 66 in the last round of the Brabazon Trophy at Sunningdale

Jessica Ross will hope to use the familiar Clandeboye surroundings to her advantage as she pursues a World Invitational place

Two places in the field for August’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational will be handed out tomorrow to the winners of the men’s and women’s sides in the Ulster Stroke Play Championship.

Ireland’s leading amateurs from both genders will descend on Clandeboye’s Dufferin course today and tomorrow for the event, with the two champions being given an invite to the tri-sanctioned professional event at Galgorm and Castlerock in two months’ time.

On the women’s side, Clandeboye’s Jessica Ross — the 2019 champion of this event — will be among the favourites to take home the title, but she will be pushed all the way by Kate Lanigan, Kate Dwyer and Emma Flanagan, while another talented Clandeboye star in Molly O’Hara offers more Northern Irish hope.

And on the men’s side, Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell is the home hope but he will also be pressed by the likes of Irish Close champion Quentin Carew, Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy and joint Bridgestone Order of Merit leader David Shiel.

“I’ve been playing solid. I haven’t done anything amazing yet, so fingers crossed I can push on a bit more, but I’m happy so far as it’s been pretty solid,” said Enniscrone man Shiel.

“There hasn’t been too much going wrong but even when a couple of things do go wrong, it’s not really bothering me anymore, which is good.”

Meanwhile, Malone’s Matthew McClean produced an outstanding four-under 66 in the final round of the Brabazon Trophy at Sunningdale in England to secure a top-10 finish.

The defending US Mid-Amateur champion fired five birdies and one bogey in his only under-par round of the week to secure a tied-seventh finish at two-over par overall.

Galway’s Liam Nolan won the event after triumphing in a Play-Off against West Herts’ Zach Little, the latter shooting a final round 63 to force extra holes after both finished at three-under, but the Irishman prevailed at the third time of asking.