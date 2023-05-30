Jessica Ross thrilled to seal Ulster Stroke Play prize in commanding style

Clandeboye’s Jessica Ross was thrilled to triumph in front of friends and family as she romped to a 10-shot victory at the Ulster Stroke Play Championship at her home course to lift the title for the second time.

The Ulster star, who won the inaugural event in 2019, carried a four-shot lead over Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan into the final round but, rather than sit back and defend her advantage, instead she went on the offensive and was rewarded.

Five birdies fell in a two-under 71 that left her not only the winner at nine under par, but the only player to finish in the minus figures with Lanigan holding on for second place at one over following a closing 77.

“I’m very happy with the end result. My round was steady all day, maybe a few more bogeys than I would have liked but the birdies helped in the end so I was happy,” said Ross, who will receive an invite to compete in August’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational thanks to her victory.

“You could argue I used the local knowledge to my advantage but I’m happy with it, it was nice walking down 18 in a comfortable position.

“The members, there has been loads out supporting this week as well so I’m sure they’re all happy to see the golf and the course has been in great condition. It’s been great having it here.”

Meanwhile, it was a lot closer in the men’s field as it needed a dramatic Play-Off to decide the second winner, with Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy finally sealing the win at the sixth hole.

Overnight leader Jamie Butler blew a six-shot lead after two rounds, cratering to a final round 76 to tie Kennedy at the top at four under par after the Royal Dublin man shot a closing 68 to force extra holes.

The pair were nearly joined by Athenry’s David Kitt, who went down the last tied for the lead but a costly bogey dropped him back into a share of third with Holywood’s Rory Williamson. Instead, it was Kennedy who triumphed to book his place in the World Invitational, parring the sixth Play-Off hole after Butler bogeyed to seal his win.