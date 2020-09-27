John Catlin becomes multiple-time winner at Galgorm Castle after come from behind victory at Irish Open

In November 2016, John Catlin was questioning his future in the game of golf.

He’d missed 15 cuts in the 25 events he’d played so far that year, split across the Asian Tour, Canadian Tour and the Asian Development Tour. Of the weekends he did make, none of them were significant results. His dream of winning a Major and potentially representing the USA at the Ryder Cup someday could not have been more distant.

Sitting in Bogor in Indonesia ahead of the Combiphar Golf Invitational, Catlin almost walked away from the game altogether. But he decided to stick it out for one more week and see.

He won that week. And then again the following year. In 2018, he won three times on the Asian Tour and played in first World Golf Championship.

And now, he is a multiple-time winner on the European Tour after being crowned Dubai Duty Free Irish Open champion at Galgorm Castle.

“This is testament to not giving up,” he said, sitting alongside the glistening crystal trophy in the media tent afterwards.

It says a lot about Catlin’s victory that he wasn’t even mentioned in Sunday morning’s media notes on potential winners, having to be added to them halfway through the afternoon when he surged into contention.

The Californian started the day four shots back of leader Aaron Rai and, given how scoring had been at Galgorm all week, the likelihood was he needed something special to pull a second European Tour win in four weeks out of the bag.

But Catlin — who won at the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama last month — did just that, producing the second best round of anybody in the field this week, a six-under-par 64 that saw him win by one from Rai at 10-under.

To say it was a comeback win would be an understatement. In fact, the 29-year-old only took the lead on his own for the first time when he birdied the 16th at 5:40pm, such was the come from behind nature of this success.

Back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 got him into that position, and then a nerveless three-wood from 268 yards saw him find the 18th green in two, which led to the crucial winning birdie.

Rai had the chance to force a play-off, needing a birdie down the 18th, but he pulled his approach well left. After failing to get up-and-down from an horrific lie, the title was Catlin’s.

“I won’t forget that number (268) for a while!” the American laughed.

All the pre-round build-up had centred around the final two groups and who would triumph from them.

England’s Rai, looking to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Irish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 2001. Maverick Antcliff, the unknown Australian going for his maiden European Tour win. Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, the best ranked player left in the field, seeking to justify his status as World No.65. Oscar Lengden, after a brilliant 66 on Saturday, was in there too.

Rai had led by one from Antcliff starting the day, but the lead quickly evaporated with a bogey at the first, and Lengden then joined them at eight-under at the fourth, only to give that shot back at the next hole.

Janewattananond pulled himself up to the top of the leaderboard with a birdie at the sixth and suddenly all four of the lead contenders were either in a share of the lead or one back.

Then, out of nowhere, came Catlin. The American had quietly manoeuvred himself into contention with three birdies on the front nine, then added another at the 10th to share the lead.

Janewattananond and Rai both did the same to retake the lead themselves, and then the Thai birdied the 13th to hold the lead on his own after Rai dropped a shot at the par-three 12th.

Meanwhile, Catlin was holding strong one back of the lead, and as he stayed steady a couple of groups up ahead, his competitors dropped off one by one.

Lengden fell first with bogeys at the 12th, 14th and 16th. Janewattananond quickly followed, flying the 14th green into the river and needing to take a penalty drop that led to a double-bogey. Antcliff had dropped two shots at 11 and 12 and got stuck in a rut of pars that ended his challenge.

So then there were two. Catlin and Rai would duel to the end, and it was the former who would turn the screw.

The birdie fell at 15 and was quickly followed by another at 16. After parring the 17th, the beautiful three-wood approach set up the birdie, and the mark was 10-under. The bar had been set.

Under pressure, needing two birdies to force a play-off, Rai initially flourished. He hit a stunning shot close on the 17th and drained the putt for the three.

Now all that was needed was a four down the 18th, but the final hole would be his undoing. The drive was good, straight down the middle, but the approach was not. Going for the green in two, Rai pulled a three-wood well left, into the thick rough, and found a shocker of a lie.

His first attempt to get out landed back at his feet. The second would have been a superb recovery in any other circumstances, but not in this scenario. It needed to drop, and it didn’t.

On the range, Catlin was preparing for a play-off. He needn’t have bothered.

“It was surreal. When it was finally done it was just relief. To have actually (won) again — especially here, this is an amazing tournament — is really special,” said Catlin, who will move into the world’s top-100 today thanks to this win.

“It was my goal at the beginning of the week to enter that multiple winners category and to get it done is very, very special.

“I feel very, very honoured. To be listed among those guys (who have won the Irish Open before) is something I’ll always cherish.”