Jon Rahm admits he's unlikely to defend Irish Open title at Galgorm Castle

Two-time Irish Open champion Jon Rahm has indicated he is highly unlikely to defend his title at Galgorm Castle next month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rahm won his second Irish Open title at Lahinch last year, after also winning at Portstewart in 2017, and was due to defend his crown at Mount Juliet back in May before the tournament was postponed due to Covid-19.

However, with the tournament rescheduled for September 24-27 at Galgorm, it was hoped that the World No.1 would travel over after the US Open to try and become a three-time winner.

But Spaniard Rahm has instead suggested that may not be the case as he assesses his schedule over the next few weeks.

"I don't know my plans yet, I really don't," Rahm said in his press conference prior to this week's first FedEx Cup play-off event, The Northern Trust.

"Right now, I just don't see myself going to Europe. It's rough flying public, and having to have a mask on for 10-plus hours just doesn't sound very good to me. It doesn't sound healthy at all, so I don't know what I'm going to be doing."

Meanwhile, RBAI finished runners-up in the Irish Schools Senior Championship after being defeated by CBS Roscommon in the final at Macroom in Co Cork.

In the Junior Championship, Cullybackey College finished third, with St Colman's College, Fermoy triumphing.

At the Team Ireland event at Portmarnock, Dermot McElroy (Ballymena) claimed a two-stroke victory over Paul McBride and Ruaidhri McGee.