Jon Rahm wins second Major after securing Masters crown on marathon final day at Augusta

Amongst all the potential LIV Golf winners at the Masters, the Green Jacket was placed upon someone who has resisted the lure of the breakaway circuit from the very beginning.

It looked like Brooks Koepka was a shoo-in when he resumed the third round on Sunday morning with a four-shot lead. Even as the four-time Major champion faltered, there was Phil Mickelson, of all people, and Patrick Reed making runs.

And if it wasn't going to be one of the LIV players, might it be Norway's Viktor Hovland who would finally break his Major duck? Or how about Augusta National's most favoured son Jordan Spieth who could make a run from behind to claim a third Green Jacket? Or what about the practically unmentioned Russell Henley?

But in the end, Jon Rahm was the man who stood on the 18th green with his arms raised aloft as if ready to slot the Green Jacket over them, the Spaniard emerging victorious for his second Major championship title, so fittingly on his hero the late Seve Ballesteros' birthday.

It was no Sunday stroll for the two-time Irish Open winner who, due to poor weather on Saturday which forced the suspension of play midway through the third round, had to play 29 holes in one day to become a multiple Major winner, making day four at Augusta just as much a mental feat as a physical one.

But in the end it was Rahm who mastered Augusta. As 54-hole leader Koepka wilted in his final round - cue all those long prepared jokes about LIV golfers only being able to play for three days - it was the man who started the day in second place and four shots adrift who stayed the course and closed with a three-under 69 for a four-shot win over Koepka and Mickelson at 12-under-par.

Now a two-time Major champion having added this to 2021 US Open success, and putting him halfway to the Grand Slam, Rahm will return to World No.1 with this victory and continues a simply sensational run that has seen him win six times worldwide since October.

Made even more remarkable by the fact that the 28-year-old started his week with a four-putt double-bogey in his first round, he now stands alone as the only European player to win both the US Open and Masters. At Oak Hill next month, he will try to add the PGA Championship to that record.

He started the day four behind Koepka but by the fourth hole of the final round they were level. By the sixth he led by one. And by the 14th, the lead was four and the result was a foregone conclusion.

For all the jests that will go Koepka's way, his fourth round decline was deflating. What was set up to be a heavyweight duel on the back nine at Augusta ended up being so heavily one-sided that the American became a passenger on the Rahm railroad.

Between the eighth hole of his third round and the 13th hole of his fourth, Koepka failed to make a birdie, throwing six bogeys in between them to slide down and back into the chasing pack, by which stage Mickelson had already set the clubhouse target at eight-under-par.

The 52-year-old rounded off his week with a stunning seven-under 65 playing alongside Jordan Spieth - who himself carded a 66 to finish a shot further behind - and for a while it seemed like that might actually be a competitive target given how the leaders were slowly coming back towards them.

But then Rahm provided a reminder why he is seen as one of golf's golden triumvirate at present alongside Scottie Scheffler, who he deposed as World No.1 despite the American closing with a 70 to share 10th at four-under-par, and Rory McIlroy.

Coming down the stretch with the pressure mounting, he looked cool, calm and composed, playing his final nine holes in two-under to ease to the victory and closing with a 69 to be the only player in double-figures.

The early warning signs were there that it wasn't going to be Koepka's day as his lead was slashed to just two shots inside five minutes of play resuming, his bogey at the seventh accompanied by a birdie for Rahm and, although he recovered with a birdie and two bogeys on his way back to the clubhouse, his morning lead had been halved by the time they returned to the clubhouse.

Indeed, what had looked like it was destined to be a two-horse race actually ended up becoming three as Hovland closed to within a shot of Rahm thanks to five consecutive birdies in a five-under third round back nine. At eight-under, one behind Rahm and three back of Koepka, he was squarely in the mix.

Unfortunately, as he also did at St Andrews in last year's Open, he would fall away in the final round as a two-over 74 dropped him back to six-under, although it wasn't helped that he was paired with the painfully slow Patrick Cantlay, who himself cratered to a 75 that left him three-under-par overall.

Instead, it was the rest of the supporting cast that mounted the biggest challenge. Playing alongside each other, Mickelson and Spieth dovetailed delightfully, with the old hand edging his playing partner by a shot thanks to his birdie on the 18th compared to Spieth's bogey, with the score to beat set at eight-under.

Indeed, if anybody thought that LIV Golf would receive a brutal wake-up call that it had rendered its players non-competitive due to its no-cut, exhibition-style feel then this is the week that they were proved wrong.

With 12 of their 18 players making the cut, Koepka and Mickelson finishing tied for second at eight-under and Reed - who himself closed with a 68 to finish alongside Spieth and Henley at seven-under-par - in contention, the only thing that would have made it better for the breakaway circuit was if one of their number had won.

Instead, it was Rahm, and deservedly so.

Perhaps it is poetic justice that the Spaniard is the one who triumphed given his vocal opposition of LIV from the very beginning, or perhaps it doesn't matter at all. What nobody can contest is that he deserved this victory and it will likely not be his last in one of golf's main prizes.

While Koepka had his struggles alongside him, Rahm was consistency personified. He pulled within one with a birdie after chipping close at the short par-four third and quickly found himself tied for the lead when his playing partner failed to save par from the sand at the following hole.

The lead was then his at the sixth when Koepka failed to make up-and-down from behind the green and his advantage became two when he played the par-five eighth masterfully, chipping close and tapping in for birdie, and Koepka could only par.

But then came the nervy moment that happens in the final round of every Major in the form of a Rahm bogey at the ninth, running a chip past the hole and then missing the short par putt back to drop back to 10-under, a blow only made softer by the fact that Koepka did the same.

Most players say they don't scoreboard watch, particularly down the stretch on a Sunday, but at Augusta that is a forlorn claim as the ginormous leaderboards that line the course are impossible to miss, particularly the one between the 10th and 18th fairways, and as he made the turn Rahm would surely have been in no doubt as to what he needed to do to win.

Which makes his triumph all the more impressive.

He navigated the perilous 10th with ease and the first two-thirds of Amen Corner without drama, adding pars at 11 and 12. A well-played birdie at the par-five 13th extended his lead to three and when he played a majestic approach to all of four feet at the 14th and holed it too, it was game, set and match.

All thoughts of that first hole four-putt on Thursday banished, he even managed to close with a par after snap-hooking his drive off the 18th tee and failing to even reach the fairway, an incredible wedge shot giving him a kick-in par and allowing him to enjoy the walk up to the green.

Almost an afterthought by this stage, Koepka ran a birdie putt millimetres wide of the hole at the 18th that would have given him second place on his own. Instead, he had to settle for a desperately disappointing 75 and a share of second alongside Mickelson, as well as clearing the stage for the champion.

With his victory, Rahm is only the second Spaniard to have won two different Majors after Ballesteros and, when the final putt fell, no doubt his mind went to his hero before he embraced wife Kelly and sons Kepa and Eneko off the back of the green.

Just a young man from Barrika in the Basque Country in Spain. Now a two-time Major champion and the owner of a Green Jacket.

Masters Sunday never fails to disappoint.