Kainos tees up support for Malone amateur golfer on Masters journey

Belfast-based tech company Kainos is sponsoring amateur golfer Matthew McClean in the US Masters at Augusta, it has been announced.

Rising talent Matthew will be teeing up at the major tomorrow, while a practice round takes place today.

Kainos is also supporting Matthew at the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in June.

He clinched his place at the two majors after becoming the first Irishman to win the US Mid-Amateur Championship last September.

Matthew, who’s an optometrist and member of Malone Golf Club, will be backed by Kainos for the next year.

The plc, which is the only Northern Ireland business listed on the FTSE 250, employs over 3,000 people in 22 countries and has gained a strong reputation for helping people reach their full potential.

Kainos said that approach to helping others succeed was the driving force behind its support of Matthew.

Workday Inc, a strategic technology partner of Kainos, supports Rory McIlroy.

Matthew said the invite to The Masters and the US Open had been “a dream come true”.

"The support from Kainos is invaluable and allows me to focus on my game ahead of the busy period I’ve got coming up.”

Malachy Smith, Workday global practice leader at Kainos, said: “We have been following Matthew’s journey for some time, so we’re excited to see him competing at the highest level.

"The next few months, including being part of the Walker Cup team, offer Matthew the opportunity to establish himself as a rising star globally.”

“It is fantastic to be able to put Kainos, a company from Northern Ireland and a home-grown talent such as Matthew together on the world stage. He has the opportunity to do something special, and we wish him the very best as he travels to the US and onward to the west coast in June.”