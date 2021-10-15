Late triple bogey takes shine off Rory McIlroy's opening round in Las Vegas

A late triple bogey derailed an otherwise impressive opening-round 69 from Rory McIlroy in the $9.75 million (£7.13m) CJ Cup at The Summit in Las Vegas.

The world No 14 carded six birdies and an eagle but a seven on the par-four 17th – along with dropped shots at the eighth and 11th – took the shine off his round and left him eight shots off the early pace on four-under.

Shane Lowry struggled with his ball-striking and opened with a one-over 73, The world No 41 mixed four bogeys with three birdies to end the day tied for 65th in the clubhouse.

Robert Streb found the desert course far more to his liking as he took just 22 putts en route to an 11-under 61 for a four-stroke lead over Hudson Swafford in the no-cut event.

In Spain, Rafa Cabrera Bello carded a three-under 68 to lie just a stroke behind Frenchman Julien Guerrier at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Valderrama.

Bidding for back-to-back wins, last week’s Spanish Open champion was one of just nine players to break par as Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell shared 22nd after a one-over 72 on a day when world No 1 Jon Rahm struggled to a 78.

On the Challenge Tour, Kinsale rookie John Murphy continued his fine start to his professional career by opening with a four-under 67 in the Empordà Challenge on the Costa Brava.

The former Walker Cup star (23) was four-under with four holes to play and while he double-bogeyed the par-three sixth (his 16th), he birdied his last two holes to share 17th place, just two strokes behind a quintet of leaders – Craig Howie of Scotland, French pair Julien Brun and Ugo Coussaud and South African duo JC Ritchie and Jacques Blaauw – who opened with six-under 65s.

Michael Hoey (42) closed with an eagle three for a two-under 69 that left him tied 35th.

Meanwhile, Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe will be bidding to complete a famous double as he begins his quest for his second Flogas Men’s Irish Amateur Open Championship at The European Club on Friday.

Having won the AIG Irish Amateur Close at Tullamore earlier this summer, the 2017 champion has the chance to become only the seventh man to win both the Irish Close and Open championships in the same year.