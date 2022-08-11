Leona Maguire is ready to put on a show for the travelling faithful at the World Invitational

Leona Maguire was among those watching on a couple of weeks ago as England’s Women thrilled the home fans at Wembley by winning Euro 2022, knowing that she has the chance to make a similar impact this week.

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational doesn’t quite have the same global appeal as the European Championships, but for the adoring crowds at Galgorm Castle and Massereene, to get the chance to see a history-making local player up close and in the flesh is a big thing.

It’s something that Maguire herself never had. She and sister Lisa were taken by their father, Declan, to the men’s Irish Open for years because they didn’t have female role models to look up to from these shores.

While Norwegian legend Suzann Pettersen was an inspiration, Maguire admits that the players she drew on most were the likes of Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley, as well as the obvious one: Tiger Woods.

So as she prepares to tee it up at her second World Invitational, having last played in 2019, the 27-year-old Cavan woman is hoping she can be one player looked up to by the next generation.

“It’s big. It’s big to have a home event,” says Maguire, the first Irish golfer to win an LPGA event and play in the Solheim Cup.

“I think when you see it on TV it’s one thing. When you see it in person it brings it to another level, whether it’s getting a picture or an autograph or a golf ball or whatever it is.

“I know I had posters and pictures on my wall as a kid for years when I met different athletes. I think it’s extra special when you get to see them in person.”

Maguire hopes, of course, that she isn’t just there as part of the field; rather that she is at the top of the leaderboard by the end of the week and lifting her second LPGA Tour title at Galgorm.

She comes into the tournament in excellent form after securing her best Major finish at last week’s AIG Women’s Open — a final round 66 earning her a share of fourth — and is the best-ranked player on the women’s side of the field at 17th in the world. But she knows that can count for nothing once the action gets under way.

“The trickiest thing this week is maybe only seeing the courses once and then splitting the preparation with both courses being a little different,” Maguire explains of the two-course approach. It sees the field play one round at Galgorm and one round at Massereene either today or tomorrow, with the final two rounds both at Galgorm.

“I think the scoring will be better at Galgorm. I think Massereene is quite short. They’ve grown up the rough, and it’s probably the same here. I think it’s very much you’ll make your score at Galgorm, keep it tight around Massereene, and try to go low on Galgorm on the weekend then.”

And with a large Cavan fanbase heading up the motorway to cheer her on, there would be no better way to round off her week than by sending them home with another win to celebrate.

“It would be very special. Any time you get to win on the LPGA is a cool thing. It’s very hard to win on the LPGA,” she points out.

“The standard every week, you have to do a lot of things right. It’s not just you that affects that, so ultimately you’re just trying to play as well as you can. If that’s enough at the end of week, it is. If not, it’s still going to be a fantastic week here. I’m looking forward to it.”