Leona Maguire pleased with overall display in tough conditions to stay in mix at World Invitational

Leona Maguire tees off in the second round of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm

Leona Maguire admitted she couldn’t be too disappointed with a three-over 75 at Galgorm in her second round at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational given the conditions they were playing in.

Among the afternoon starters, the Cavan woman found herself on the wrong side of the draw as she was subjected to the steadily increasing wind and rain as Storm Betty rolled into Co Antrim.

Despite battling gamely, Maguire – who has sister Lisa caddying this week – was only able to sign for a single birdie on her opening hole and four subsequent bogeys to drop her back to three-over-par for the tournament, six shots behind leader Marissa Steen.

With conditions not set to improve over the weekend, it looks like the players will have to cope with similar elements for rounds three and four, which could lead to some tricky scoring at Galgorm, which is already set up tough.

But Maguire was pleased with how she navigated the day, although she did take aim at some of the men at the dual-field event for their choice of footwear.

"It was a tough day. It's a horrible day. The lads wearing steel spikes doesn't help either because the greens are a bit of mess out there. I can't really read much into it,” explained the two-time LPGA Tour winner.

"It's windy. It's miserable. I played as well as I could. I played really great to be honest. Anything around level par today was an unbelievable score. With 50 or 60-kilometre winds, I'm not going to be too harsh on myself.

"With the draw and the two courses, it's not really a level playing field is it? And we won't really know much until after tomorrow."

American Steen, playing at Castlerock, carded a one-under 72 to pull one shot clear at three-under-par heading into the weekend thanks to three birdies and two bogeys at the Mussenden Links.

“I told my caddy before we started just to stay patient today with how windy it was going to be. This course is so exposed being so close to the water, so it was really all I was trying to do was stay patient. That was it. That was really my only thought,” explained the 33-year-old, a three-time winner on the Epson Tour.

A pair of Germans are tucked in closely behind her and are the only other two players under-par at the midway stage, with Solheim Cup hopefuls Esther Henseleit, who fired a 71 at Castlerock, and Olivia Cowan, who carded a 72 at Galgorm, at two- and one-under-par respectively.

Jordanstown’s Stephanie Meadow also made the cut on home soil as a tidy level-par 73 at Castlerock consisting of two birdies and two bogeys saw her stick at two-over-par and she will head into the weekend just outside the top-20.

Clandeboye amateur Jessica Ross saw her week come to an end, however, as a seven-over 80 at Castlerock saw her finish the week at 11-over-par, while Olivia Mehaffey also missed the cut at 19-over-par.