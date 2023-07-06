Leona Maguire taking positives from PGA as she seeks US Open glory

If a short and selective memory is a golfer’s biggest asset, then Leona Maguire is all set to continue her quest for her maiden Major title in this week’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The world number 10 is rightly taking all the positives from her performance at the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol, where she held a one-stroke lead heading into the final day but shot 74 to finish four shots behind China’s Ruoning Yin in tied 11th. Missing out on a golden opportunity can take players weeks, months and even years to overcome, but Maguire has the mental strength to follow in the footsteps of Graeme McDowell and win a US Open at one of golf’s most iconic courses.

“I think I played some really good golf,” she said of her Baltusrol performance, where she was in contention from day one but ran out of steam on the final day, having just won her second LPGA title the previous Sunday.

“It was nice to be in the last group for Saturday and Sunday. Showed me that I have the golf to be able to compete with the best players in the world. Yeah, some good momentum heading into the rest of the Majors this summer.”

It’s a busy period with four of the five Majors taking place in the space of just 41 days. She’s drawn with last year’s Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho and Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (10.24 pm Irish time today) as Lahinch amateur Aine Donegan joins Major winners Sung Hyun Park of Korea and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (3.33 pm Irish time).

After getting a week off to recover from Baltusrol, the Cavan star is expecting a tough, strategic test on a rough-lined, 6,500-yard par-72,

“I think this is obviously going to be a really good test again,” Maguire said. “Been pretty spoiled the last few weeks. Some really, really good golf courses. I think Pebble is definitely living up to the hype. Pebble is one of those bucket list places for a lot of people, so for us to be able to play seven days in a row out here, it’s something that I think none of us are going to forget for a long time.”

As for the test, she sees it as a typical fairways and green USGA test.

“Missing the greens, there’s a lot of really thick rough around the greens and chipping is really difficult,” she said. “I think staying below the pins on the greens, as well, they’re pretty slick above them, so lots of greens, lots of fairways, and that will go a long way this week.”

Maguire has had no shortage of advice from McDowell or his caddie Ken Comboy, who is close to her own bagman, Dermot Byrne. “I think course management is huge out here,” she said. “G-Mac talked about hitting to certain sections on greens and things like that, a lot of strategy. He’s not the longest hitter, nor am I, so I think strategy is key when you come to a place like this.

“Obviously, Dermot has been here a bunch of times before, so he has his own strategies on theories from being around here quite a few times.

“It was quite firm and fast when G-Mac won, and then when Gary Woodland won, it was a lot longer and a lot more lush, I think a lot more like this probably. We’ll see. I would imagine that the golf course will firm up and get a bit faster as the week goes on, especially if we get a bit of wind and it stays dry. I think it’s going to be sort of a mix of both almost.”

As for thoughts of winning her first Major in an event where she made the cut for only the first time last year but claiming a share of eighth, she said: “I think it’s everybody’s dream to win a Major and to do it at a US Open at Pebble would be incredibly special.

“There wasn’t much rough at Pine Needles. Here there’s definitely a high premium on hitting fairways and on hitting greens. It’s a very different test, but at the same time, it’s still the same skills of patience and discipline and stuff that you need at a US Open. It’s one of these courses where you just have to enjoy the challenge of it. We’ll try and execute on the targets we’ve picked and see where that ends up at the end of the week.”

​Qualifier Donegan discovered her driver had been broken en route from the Vagliano Trophy to Pebble Beach but she appeared to forget all her troubles when she played with Lexi Thompson and ten-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam in practice.

“I think she played a practice round with Annika this morning, so I think Annika probably had a lot more wisdom to pass on than I would yet,” Maguire said. “But it’s obviously a fantastic achievement for her to even be here to qualify, and hopefully she has a fantastic week.

“It’s obviously her first Major, so it’s a pretty special one to be able to say your first major was a Pebble Beach.”

On the DP World Tour, Kinsale’s John Murphy will have a chance to qualify for his first Major as the leading three players not already exempt who make the cut in the Made in HimmerLand will earn places in The Open at Hoylake.

