Leona Maguire vows to work on the negatives to stay in contention for ISPS Handa glory

Playing in a competitive event in front of her home fans for the first time since 2019, Leona Maguire lived up to her star billing and then some on the opening day of the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle and Massereene.

The World No.17 produced a sensational finish, birdieing her final three holes at Galgorm to card a five-under 68 which has her one shot behind early leader Amanda Doherty, who opened with a 67 at the same course.

Things could have been a lot different for Maguire, who started her day by hitting her opening tee shot out of bounds, but she recovered with an eagle at the par-five third and added four birdies and three bogeys before her incredible finish.

But despite her remarkable comeback, which has her right in contention as she goes in search of a second LPGA Tour victory, Maguire was not overly pleased with how she played and believes she still has plenty more to offer for the rest of the week.

“Never ideal when you hit your first tee shot out of bounds, but I’ve done well,” reflected the 27-year-old Cavan woman, whose marquee group alongside former Open champion Georgia Hall and Scandinavian Mixed champion Linn Grant commanded the biggest crowds in the afternoon.

“Didn’t hit the ball particularly well today off the tee. Few dropped shots but putted really nice to keep myself in there, and it’s always nice to finish with three birdies in the end.

“If I get it straightened out, then we’ll go again (today) at Massereene. I putted great, which is something I struggled with last week. That’s golf.

“Considering how I hit it today, five-under is a really, really good score.”

Maguire is tied for second at five-under-par with Solheim Cup team-mates Hall and Emily Kristine Pedersen, with America’s Lauren Coughlin also opening with a 65 at Massereene, which is playing as a par-70.

But the woman they’re chasing is World No.211 Doherty, who signed for seven birdies and one bogey in a six-under 67 at Galgorm and was pleased with the way she handled herself in her opening round.

The 24-year-old, who played the course back to front at the same time as Maguire’s group, had held a share of the lead but timed her final birdie to perfection at the par-five ninth, which took her one clear.

“I was really just trying to stay in the moment today, and I feel like I was just kind of in that mindset starting the day. I stayed there and I stayed patient. I know it’s kind of cliche, but it works,” said Doherty, an LPGA Tour rookie who has finished inside the top-30 just once in 11 starts this season.

“I was hitting the ball well. I made a couple good putts and there were some reachable par-fives, so everything just kind of came together.”

It was not such a promising first round for either Olivia Mehaffey or Stephanie Meadow, however, as both have work to do after disappointing openings at Massereene.

Only two birdies in her final four holes rescued a three-over 73 for Mehaffey, who is tied for 96th after three birdies and six bogeys, while Meadow is a shot further back as five bogeys and one birdie led to a 74 and a share of 104th.

Only the top-65 and ties — on both the men’s and women’s side of the draw — make it into tomorrow’s third round, after which there will be another cut for the top-30 and ties to determine who plays in Sunday’s final round.