Leona Maguire hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Leona Maguire has claimed her second LPGA Tour title with victory at the Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The 28-year-old Cavan star produced a eight-under final round to claim a famous win at the Blythefield Country Club.

In the previous round, the Co Cavan star made five birdies in a three-under 69 to share fifth place and she backed that up today to claim the winner’s cheque of $375,000.