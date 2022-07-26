LIV Golf: Relatives of 9/11 victims call on Graeme McDowell and other players to meet over Saudi Arabia concerns

The families of 9/11 victims have called on Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell and other golfers who have joined the controversial Saudia Arabian backed LIV Golf tour to meet them, accusing the players of lacking “courage” and “living under a rock” over their involvement in the tournament.

The Times reported the families have invited the golfers to meet with them to discuss their concerns.

A lawsuit by the relatives of the 2001 terrorist attack, which saw 2,996 people die, alleged that Saudi Arabia government employees aided the hijackers and that Saudi-linked organisations financed al Qaeda.

Saudi Arabia has consistently denied any involvement in 9/11.

LIV Golf is financed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Human rights groups believe the tour is a brazen attempt at sportwashing by PIF.

Several world class golfers have left the PGA Tour to join LIV, including McDowell.

The Portrush man defended his participation by claiming golf is a “force for good in the world” after he was questioned over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

He later told BBC NI that he plays “golf for money” and the LIV Tour was "incredibly lucrative".

"Do I research into the morals of every dollar I’ve ever made? No, I don’t,” he said.

"And, unfortunately, because of the competitive threat that this tour is compared to the other tours in the world the negativity has been focused heavily on here and it really hurts to kind of see my name attacked the way it has."

The 9/11 relatives are preparing to protest at this week’s Saudi-backed tournament at Donald Trump’s Bedminster course in New Jersey.

Brett Eagleson, who lost his father in the attack on the World Trade Centre and is also the founder of the 9/11 Justice group, told The Times they want to show the golfers the FBI evidence “which now concludes kingdom officials were behind the plot to kill our loved ones”.

“After that, if you choose to take the money then that’s between you and your maker,” he continued.

“Some of these golfers say, ‘I’m just here to play golf.’ That’s like me going to a Hitler rally and saying, ‘I’m here for the free beer and hotdogs.’ How can they get away with that?”

Law firm Cozen O’Connor ended its two-year sponsorship with American pro golfer Jason Kokrak after he joined the LIV Tour.

The firm has played a leading role in the lawsuit against Saudi Arabia since it was filed in 2003.