LIV Golf timeline – How golf’s civil war unfolded

Golf's civil has been brewing since 1994 when Greg Norman announced a plan to start a World Golf Tour.

Arnold Palmer ensured the idea would be stillborn when he warned stars at a PGA Tour Players Meeting to be careful about jumping ship.

The World Golf Championships emerged as an alternative, but with that formula foundering, the idea of an alternative tour re-emerged in 2020 and became a reality in 2022 with the first LIV Golf events.

Legal action and bitter recriminations followed from both sides before cooler heads prevailed in recent weeks, and all sides agreed to settle their differences for the good of the game.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

November 1994

Greg Norman announced plans to start an eight-event World Golf Tour for 1995 with Fox Sports to broadcast the series and provide $3 million purses for 40 player fields before Arnold Palmer scuppers the idea by rallying the players to be careful about jumping ship. The idea gets no momentum from US players.

October 1997

PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem announces three World Golf Championships with the series modelled on Greg Norman's initial WGT idea.

January 2014

Andy Gardiner of the World Golf Group proposes a World Golf Series and approaches big names, including Rory McIlroy. Reports of a 15-20 event schedule with $20 million purses emerge.

January 2020

The World Golf Series (or Premier Golf League) proposes a Formula 1-style league with 12 four-man franchises. Phil Mickelson expresses an interest after playing the 2020 Saudi International Pro-am with numerous figures, including Gardiner and Majed Al Sorour, the CEO of the Golf Saudi Federation.

January 2020

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says players cannot play both tours.

March 2020

Rory McIlroy declares his opposition to the idea when it emerges the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will be the main backers. "I didn't really like where the money was coming from," he said. "I wanted to be the first one to speak out against it. I'm glad that I have."

November 2020

The PGA Tour and the DP World Tour announce a strategic alliance to increase playing opportunities and present a unified front to the Saudi threat.

January 2021

The PGA Tour sets aside $40 for a Player Impact Programme — a bonus scheme for top players designed to dissuade them from defecting to the proposed rival tour or Premier Golf League.

May 2021

Reports emerge that stars such as Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have been offered $30-$50 million to join the Super League Golf with Phil Mickelson offered $100m.

October 2021

Greg Norman is announced as CEO of LIV Golf Investments, funded by Saudi Arabia's PIF, and will lead a Saudi-backed golf league.

November 2021

The PGA Tour fights back and uses the cash from its new TV deal to boost purses by 16 pc to $427 million for 2022.

February 2022

Phil Mickelson attacks the PGA Tour's media rights policy during the Saudi International and accuses them of "obnoxious greed" that had forced him to look at "opportunities elsewhere."

February 2022

Journalist Alan Shipnuck, who was writing unofficial biography of Mickelson, reveals that the left-hander called Saudi Arabia's leaders "scary motherf*****s" but said signing up would give him leverage over the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy says the breakaway league is "dead in the water" and brands Mickelson's comments "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant".

March 2022

Monahan warns players they will be banned for signing for LIV Golf as the Saudi-backed tour announces it will stage an eight-event series of 54-hole events starting at the Centurion Club near London in June.

May 2020

Norman reveals LIV Golf has $2 billion in funding the PIF and signed 19 of the top 100. Dustin Johnson, Sergio García, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer signed up for the first event.

June 2022

Mickelson signs a reputed $200 million contract with LIV Golf and plays in the first event. The PGA Tour immediately suspends 17 of their members. Charl Schwartzel wins the event and the team competition, trousering $4.75 million. Brooks Koepka later changes his mind and joins LIV Golf. The PGA Tour announces $20 million elevated events.

June 2022

Jay Monahan addresses the concerns of 9/11 families over LIV Golf events in the US and Saudi involvement in the attacks. "I've talked to a number of players individually for a long period of time, and I think you have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications," he said. "As it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones, so my heart goes out to them. I would ask any player that has left, or any player that would ever consider leaving, have you ever had to apologise for being a member of the PGA Tour?"

July 2022

The newly renamed DP World Tour issues £100,000 fines and suspensions to its members for playing LIV events without releases, but four players beat the ban via the legal route and play the Scottish Open. Cam Smith wins the Open and refuses to answer rumours of his imminent departure to LIV Golf. Henrik Stenson is stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy. LIV announces a 14-event schedule for 2023.

July 2022

Graeme McDowell reveals he's had death threats for joining LIV Golf but adds, "I don't wake up and feel proud of myself every day."

August 2022

Eleven LIV golfers file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, alleging unlawful monopoly and restraint of trade. Cameron Smith is one of a new wave of players to join LIV Golf. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host a players-only meeting at the BWM Championship to propose changes to the Tour's structure. The 2023 schedule is quickly revamped with 12 "elevated" events worth $20 million each.

April 2023

The DP World Tour wins its arbitration case, upholding its decision to suspend and fine players for playing LIV Golf events without a release.

May 2023

LIV Golf rebels Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter join Henrik Stenson in resigning from the DP World Tour.

June 6 2023

The DP World Tour and the PGA Tour shock the golf world by announcing a merger with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and all sides agree to drop all lawsuits with immediate effect.

June 6 2023

Jay Monahan tells the Associated Press: "They (LIV) were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection, you realise all this tension in the game is not a good thing. We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation."

June 6 2023

Asked if this was a win for LIV Golf, Keith Pelley said: "I would say this is a win for global golf.”