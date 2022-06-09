LIV series: PGA Tour suspends players taking part in Saudi-backed event

The PGA Tour has suspended several high profile players for taking part in a controversial Saudi backed LIV series tournament. It follows accusations against Saudi Arabia of using ‘sport-washing’ to try and take the focus away from concerns of human rights abuses and the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

An email was issued by the PGA today shortly after the LIV Golf tournament started. Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA tour, hit out at players “who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by wilfully violating regulation.” A number of players have now been notified they were suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in the PGA Tour.

The names listed on the letter include; Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson, Matt Jones, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Mickleson, Kevin Na, Andy Ogletree, Louis Oosthuizen, Turk Pettit, Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein and Lee Westwood.

It has since been reported that Northern Ireland golfing star Graeme McDowell has already resigned from the PGA tour meaning he isn’t officially sanctioned.

Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood have also resigned from the PGA Tour.

They will now be removed from the FedEx Cup points list following the end of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and, crucially, will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a non-member via sponsor's exemptions. Responding, the organisers of the LIV series called the PGA letter “vindictive”. “Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members,” a statement read. 'It's troubling that the Tour, an organisation dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entry blocking golfers from playing.” Questions now remain as to how the sport’s other major governing bodies - including Augusta National who run the Masters, the PGA of America and the R&A who organise the British Open – will respond.

Earlier this week, McDowell seemed lost for words at a press conference when he faced a grilling about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. He admitted it had been “incredibly polarising” but defended his participation by claiming golf was a “force for good in the world”. He called the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi “reprehensible” but said Saudi Arabia was using golf as a “way for them to get to where they want to be” and that he was “proud” to help the country on its “journey”.

The SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, a former All-Ireland Gaelic football winner, said McDowell’s comments had been “incredibly insensitive”. “I was incredibly disappointed with Graeme McDowell’s recent decision to back the new Saudi-sponsored golf tour given the well documented human rights abuses the state is responsible for but the comments made this week were an appalling justification of what is a clear example of sport-washing,” he said.

“I was honestly shocked to hear Graeme say that he is proud to help Saudi Arabia ‘to get to where they want to be’. The entire mission of this initiative is clearly to use international sports stars to rehabilitate the reputation of a state which has committed the most grievous crimes against individuals and entire communities. No one should be proud to be a part of that.” He added that professional sportspeople had a duty far beyond their talents, and that they were role models for young people able to influence public debate “That means they have an additional responsibility to people, whether they like it or not,” he said. “The comments made were ignorant, incredibly insensitive and totally disappointing from someone who has a platform and could have used it as a force for good. Instead incredibly wealthy golfers will take part in competitions to win millions while the tours backers continue to oppress women, minority communities, journalists and anyone else they choose. What a shame.”