LIV stars in the Ryder Cup are not on my radar: Johnson

US PGA Championship

Captain Zach Johnson insists the possibility of LIV players making the US Ryder Cup team is currently “not even a discussion item”.

American players remain eligible for the biennial contest despite being banned or resigning from the PGA Tour in the wake of joining the Saudi-funded circuit.

Six players will qualify automatically for the team and Johnson will select six wildcards, with Brooks Koepka (22nd) the highest-ranked LIV player following his share of second place in The Masters.

Asked ahead of the US PGA Championship how much he had thought about LIV players making the team, Johnson said: “We’re at a point right now where it’s not even a discussion item.

“There’s maybe a couple of guys that have come close to securing their spot in the top six, but when it comes to picks it’s not even on my radar, especially given how many points are still out there, whether you’re talking about Majors or elevated events.

“I think it would be premature and almost irresponsible to even go into that. It’s not on my radar.”

Johnson also stressed he would not be placing too much importance on Koepka’s performance at Augusta National, or the fact that Dustin Johnson won the latest LIV event in Tulsa.

“He played really well that one week, but it’s one week,” Johnson said of Koepka. “He played great but there’s still a lot of golf between now and then.

“One of the factors that we’ve looked at over the years is what kind of form are the guys in when it gets close to the Tour Championship (August 24-27). I think that would be wise for me to look at.

“I remember playing really well one spring thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got this, I’m a shoo-in’ and I didn’t make the team. There’s a lot of factors involved.”

Asked about his namesake’s form, Johnson added: “Really difficult for me to judge that. I don’t know the golf courses they’re playing. I’ve never seen them. I’m not there on foot, in person.

“He’s certainly in my generation one of the best players I’ve ever competed against, but it’s not fair for me to guess his true form that I can’t witness.”